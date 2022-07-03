All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 3, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company/Aliens vs. Bivouac/Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 3

Vejle to Sonderborg — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Vejle to Sonderborg — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Buckinghamshire/Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

Final Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sabatini & Todd Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Streelman and Hoffman — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: Lebioda & Kraft/McNealy & Gligic — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Race — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Warmup — Peacock, 9:45 a.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPN2, noon

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Peacock, noon

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

St. Louis at Philadelphia — ESPN/ESPN2 (Kay-Rod or whatever it’s called), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southwest/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs — NESN/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Postgame — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Atlanta Union — YES/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati — WSBK/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake — Bally Sports North Extra/KUCW/KMYU, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls — KCMI/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/WAXN, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Portland Timbers — WUXP/KPTV, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire — NBC Sports California/WGN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Road America — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Road America — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic Summer League

Day 2, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine — FS1, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Jackie Long — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — TUDN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

The Undefeated: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN/ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ABC, 1 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16-No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

USFL

Playoffs

Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

United by Football: A Season in the USFL — Fox, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — ESPN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Amazon (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports Southeast Extra, 3 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon/KHSV/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.