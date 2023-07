Jul 25, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 20

Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Dayton Region, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Friday Beers vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew vs. India Rising — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Round of 16

Syracuse Region, The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

Blue Collar vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Caribe Royale Boxing

Night of Champions IV, Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL

Main Card — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 1 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 2 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Undisputed: Spence vs. Crawford — Showtime, 11:50 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 6: Albi to Blagnac — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

English Premier League

Summer Series

Matchday 3, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Announcers: Daniel Mann/Danny Higginbotham//Alex Aljoe

Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock: Copán Alvarez/Isabella Echeverri/Maxi Rodriguez

Sweden vs. Italy — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Group F, Brisbane Stadium (Suncorp Stadium), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

France vs. Brazil — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 6 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines//Kira Dixon

Day 6, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Finals: Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s & Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Breaststroke/Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 7, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Women’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 50m Backstroke/Women’s 50m Breaststroke/Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay/Men’s 1500m Freestyle — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo

Final, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

Greece vs. Hungary — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

The R&A

The Senior Open Championship, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: K.H. Lee/Sahith Theegala/Cameron Young & Cameron Champ/Emiliano Grillo/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Joel Dahmen/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8. 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Nick Hardy/Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/Hideki Matsuyama/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Peacock, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, SC

Announcers: Steve Berkowski/Smylie Kaufman//Billy Kratzert//Ned Michaels

Semifinals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City Dodgers at Reno Aces — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (07/10/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Pre-Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bellator 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 (11/05/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN2/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Bally Sports Southwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco — NESN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Road America 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Announcers: Dave Burns/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett//Kevin Lee/Matt Yocum

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: 2023 NHL Prospect Pipeline — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 9

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Locked In — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA)/ — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open Quarterfinals (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty — Ion, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — Ion, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — Ion, 8 p.m.