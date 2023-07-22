July 20, 2023; Hoylake, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy putts on the 18th green during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 19

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Gold Coast Sun — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Heartfire vs. LA Cheaters — ESPN+,2 p.m.

Show Me Squad vs. Mass Street — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Xavier Super Regional, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

The Program for Autism vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nasty Nati vs. Zip Em Up — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Lightweight Title Elimination Fight, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK

George Kambosos vs. Maxi Hughes — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Summer Series

Matchweek 1, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Speight/Robbie Earle//Alex Aljoe

Chelsea vs. Brighton — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Stephen Warnock), 6 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Stephen Warnock), 9 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Announcers: Fox — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Diana Rincon

Denmark vs. Communist China — Fox/Universo/Peacock, 7:55 a.m.

Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium), Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Diana Rincon/Eduardo Biscayart/Isabella Echevarri/Daniella Lopez-Guajardo

Sweden vs. South Africa — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Group E, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Diana Rincon/Kenti Robles

Netherlands vs. Portugal — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Group F, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: Fox — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Telemundo/Peacock — Copan Alvarez/Janelly Farias/Maxi Rodriguez

France vs. Jamaica — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 7:30 a.m.

Hoy en La Copa — Universo/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en La Copa — Universo/Peacock, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en La Copa — Telemundo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en La Copa — Telemundo/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 1, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Women’s Preliminaries — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Qualifying — ESPN, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

The R&A

The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/John Wood)

Final Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort & Spa, Alicante, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone (NBC)/Kelly Tilghman (CBS)/Karen Stupples/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Angela Stanford

Final Round — NBCSports.com, 3 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Graham DeLaet//Craig Perks

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, CO

Championship Match — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee

Qualifying — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games — Apple TV

Philadelphia Union vs. Club Tijuana (also on FS1/Univision/TUDN) — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Claudio Suaréz//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes (also on FS1/Univision/TUDN), 10 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macias//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Montreal Impact vs. Pumas UNAM, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Leagues Cup Countdown, 7 p.m. — Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright Phillips

Leagues Cup La Previa, 7 p.m. — Stefano Fusaro/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up, midnight — Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright Phillips

Leagues Cup El Resumén, midnight — Stefano Fusaro/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo

Minor League Baseball

International League

Memphis Redbirds at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Aspinall vs. Tybura, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Prelims — ESPN+, noon

Main Card — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Colorado at Miami — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Boston — SNY/NESN, 2 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/21)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Boston — WPIX/NESN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

HighPoint.com 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman/Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman/Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Chip Ganassi — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 5 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Post-Race Show — USA Network (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 8 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Tough Love: Shaq & Kareem — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

High Tops: Best of the Playoffs 2023 — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 8

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly

Old Rivals New York, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Manchester United vs. Arsenal — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Club International Friendly

Club Friendly Games, Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

E60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Women and Gambling: My Secret Addiction — BBC News, 12:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 5 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Locked In — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds-Travis Roy Story — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, midnight

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open Semifinals (ATP Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: Finals: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/1st Round: Hamburg European Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — Twitter/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — NBA TV/Marquee Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.