All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Round 19
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Gold Coast Sun — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
St. Kilda Saints vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round of 32
Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS
Heartfire vs. LA Cheaters — ESPN+,2 p.m.
Show Me Squad vs. Mass Street — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Xavier Super Regional, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH
The Program for Autism vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Nasty Nati vs. Zip Em Up — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing
IBF World Lightweight Title Elimination Fight, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK
George Kambosos vs. Maxi Hughes — ESPN, 10 p.m.
CFL
Week 7
Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 7 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 2 p.m.
English Premier League
Summer Series
Matchweek 1, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Announcers: Joe Speight/Robbie Earle//Alex Aljoe
Chelsea vs. Brighton — Peacock, 7 p.m.
Premier League Live — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Stephen Warnock), 6 p.m.
Goal Zone — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Stephen Warnock), 9 p.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 1
Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Announcers: Fox — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Diana Rincon
Denmark vs. Communist China — Fox/Universo/Peacock, 7:55 a.m.
Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium), Wellington, New Zealand
Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Diana Rincon/Eduardo Biscayart/Isabella Echevarri/Daniella Lopez-Guajardo
Sweden vs. South Africa — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
Group E, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand
Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Diana Rincon/Kenti Robles
Netherlands vs. Portugal — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Group F, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Announcers: Fox — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Telemundo/Peacock — Copan Alvarez/Janelly Farias/Maxi Rodriguez
France vs. Jamaica — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Sunday)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 7:30 a.m.
Hoy en La Copa — Universo/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Hoy en La Copa — Universo/Peacock, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
Hoy en La Copa — Telemundo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Hoy en La Copa — Telemundo/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FINA World Aquatics Championships
Swimming
Day 1, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan
Women’s Preliminaries — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
Qualifying — ESPN, 9:55 a.m.
Golf
The R&A
The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
3rd Round
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks
Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.
Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/John Wood)
Final Round
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks
Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort & Spa, Alicante, Spain
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Dow Great Lakes Invitational
Midland Country Club, Midland, MI
Announcers: Grant Boone (NBC)/Kelly Tilghman (CBS)/Karen Stupples/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Angela Stanford
Final Round — NBCSports.com, 3 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Graham DeLaet//Craig Perks
3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, CO
Championship Match — Peacock, 5 p.m.
Championship Match — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA
Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee
Qualifying — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.
Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Leagues Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 1
Free Games — Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs. Club Tijuana (also on FS1/Univision/TUDN) — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Claudio Suaréz//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes (also on FS1/Univision/TUDN), 10 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macias//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola
Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.
MLS Season Pass — All games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
Montreal Impact vs. Pumas UNAM, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto
New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa
Leagues Cup Countdown, 7 p.m. — Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright Phillips
Leagues Cup La Previa, 7 p.m. — Stefano Fusaro/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up, midnight — Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright Phillips
Leagues Cup El Resumén, midnight — Stefano Fusaro/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis Redbirds at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Aspinall vs. Tybura, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom
Prelims — ESPN+, noon
Main Card — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
Colorado at Miami — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Interleague
New York Mets at Boston — SNY/NESN, 2 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/21)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York Mets at Boston — WPIX/NESN, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Race — FS1, noon
NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series
HighPoint.com 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman/Marty Snider
Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman/Marty Snider
Race — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download: Chip Ganassi — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 5 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Post-Race Show — USA Network (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 8 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Tough Love: Shaq & Kareem — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
High Tops: Best of the Playoffs 2023 — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Inside the League — Stadium, 3 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup — Matchday 8
North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Club International Friendly
Old Rivals New York, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Manchester United vs. Arsenal — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Club International Friendly
Club Friendly Games, Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
E60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Women and Gambling: My Secret Addiction — BBC News, 12:30 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
República deportiva — Univision, 5 p.m.
30 for 30 Shorts: Locked In — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
República deportiva — TUDN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
E60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds-Travis Roy Story — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, midnight
SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open Semifinals (ATP Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Courtside Live: Finals: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/1st Round: Hamburg European Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — Twitter/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — NBA TV/Marquee Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.
WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.