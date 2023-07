July 18, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Jon Rahm hits his bunker shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 19

Essendon Bombers vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Heartfire vs. Juco Products — ESPN2, noon

Team Arkansas vs. Ram Up — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Beale Street Boys vs. Broad Street Birds — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Purple & Black vs. DaGuys STL — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

AfterShocks vs. B1 Ballers — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boxing

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 1 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford-Episode 2 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/TSN5/CFL+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN5, 8 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Them Dawgs — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live: 2023 SEC Kickoff — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Announcers: Fox — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Janelly Farias/Kenti Robles

Nigeria vs. Canada — Fox/Universo/Peacock, 10:25 p.m.

Group A, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Isabella Echeverri/Diana Rincon

Philippines vs. Switzerland — Fox/Universo/Peacock, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Telemundo/Peacock — Diana Rincon/Daniella Lopez-Guajardo/Eduardo Biscayart/Maxi Rodriguez

Spain vs. Costa Rica — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Water Polo

Men’s, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

United States vs. Greece — Peacock, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Diving

Women’s, Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka City, Japan

3M Springboard Final — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Artistic Swimming

Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Team Free Final — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

The R&A

The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom

1st Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Featured Group 1: Tony Finau/Viktor Hovland/Justin Thomas — Peacock, 9:48 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Jon Rahm/Justin Rose — Peacock, 9:59 a.m.

Open Championship All Access — Peacock (Trey Wingo/Billy Ray Brown), 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/John Wood)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/John Wood)

2nd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Holes: 17 & 18 — NBC Sports 4K, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Group 1: Tony Finau/Viktor Hovland/Justin Thomas — Peacock, 4:47 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Jon Rahm/Justin Rose — Peacock, 4:58 a.m. (Friday)

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Angela Stanford

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Graham DeLaet//Craig Perks

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Gwinnett Stripers — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (11/12/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

PFL 2023 Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, midnight

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee (07/31/2021) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Bellator 270: Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally (11/05/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Motorsports

SRX Racing

Thursday Night Thunder, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT

Week 2, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: D.K. Metcalf — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/WCIU/KPHE, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm — Amazon Prime Video/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle)/KZJO, 10 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 6 p.m.