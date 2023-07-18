Jul 15, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live: 2023 SEC Kickoff — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Nation live from Nashville, TN — ESPN2/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 17: Stain-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel — Peacock, 6:05 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Diving

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Day 5, Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka City, Japan

Women’s 10m Platform Final — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN The Ocho

Dodgeball — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Excel Esports: All-Star Battle — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

2022 Noblesville Bed Races — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah Begay III/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Jaime Diaz//Damon Hack//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//John Wood), 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah Begay III/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Jaime Diaz//Damon Hack//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//John Wood), 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Part 6 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 7 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Episode 8 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/Bally Sport California, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MASN2/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore — TBS (Don Orsillo/Jeff Francoeur)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto — MLB San Diego Padres/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Week

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

MLS vs. Arsenal — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//Rodolfo Landeros//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches)

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Marcelo Balboa//Rodolfo Landeros)

Inter Miami Lionel Messi Training Session — Apple TV+ (English: Stefano Fusaro/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Antonella Gonzalez/Eduardo Biscayart/Mark Gonzalez), 8:45 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Basketball Stories: The Mailman — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Heroes & Hustle — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Official Film: Le Moment 2019 — FS1, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning live from 2023 SEC Kickoff, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston/KPHE, 10 p.m.