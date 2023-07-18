All Times Eastern
College Football
SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Live: 2023 SEC Kickoff — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Nation live from Nashville, TN — ESPN2/SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 17: Stain-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel — Peacock, 6:05 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Diving
FINA World Aquatics Championships
Day 5, Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka City, Japan
Women’s 10m Platform Final — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN The Ocho
Dodgeball — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Excel Esports: All-Star Battle — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
2022 Noblesville Bed Races — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
Golf
Live From The Open — Golf Channel (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah Begay III/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Jaime Diaz//Damon Hack//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//John Wood), 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Live From The Open — Golf Channel (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah Begay III/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Jaime Diaz//Damon Hack//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//John Wood), 7 p.m.
Miscellaneous
The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Part 6 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 7 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 8 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Boston at Oakland — NESN/Bally Sport California, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs — MASN2/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore — TBS (Don Orsillo/Jeff Francoeur)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto — MLB San Diego Padres/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Houston at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLS
MLS All-Star Week
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
MLS vs. Arsenal — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//Rodolfo Landeros//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches)
MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Marcelo Balboa//Rodolfo Landeros)
Inter Miami Lionel Messi Training Session — Apple TV+ (English: Stefano Fusaro/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Antonella Gonzalez/Eduardo Biscayart/Mark Gonzalez), 8:45 a.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Basketball Stories: The Mailman — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: Heroes & Hustle — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.
FIFA World Cup Official Film: Le Moment 2019 — FS1, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SEC This Morning live from 2023 SEC Kickoff, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston/KPHE, 10 p.m.