All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 18

Collingwood Magpies vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Carlton Blues vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 6

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show: Stage 13 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show: Stage 14 — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, CO

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Tom Abbott/Brad Faxon//Smylie Kaufman

2nd Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Xander Schauffele/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Robert MacIntyre/Jordan Spieth/Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

3rd Round

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Roger Maltbie//John Wood//Kira K. Dixon

1st Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/John Cook/George Savaricas//Hugo Leon//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golfing the World: New England — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice 1 — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 25, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

ONE Fight Night 12

Flyweights, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Tagir Khalilov — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Philadelphia — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASn/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Toronto — Bally Sports Arizona/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs — NESN/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Colorado — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 5 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 8, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Oklahoma City vs. Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Boston vs. New York — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Denver — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Phoenix — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10:30 p.m.

Day 8, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Dallas vs. Indiana — ESPN/TSN3, 7 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Detroit — ESPN/TSN3, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/TSN3, 11 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments of the 2022-23 Season — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Denver Open, Gates Tennis Center, Denver, CO

Mixed Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, noon

Pickle4 America

Pickle4 Ballpark Series, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Pro Showcase Exhibition — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals: Jannick Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic/Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

WNBA

All-Star Weekend

WNBA Skills Challenge, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge — ESPN, 4 p.m.