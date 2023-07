Sean Strickland will be in the main event tonight on ESPN. Photo Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 16

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 2, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

3’s Company vs. Killer 3s/Power vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights, Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group D, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Cuba vs. Guadeloupe — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Canada — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Matchday — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 1: Bilbao to Bilbao — NBC, 8 a.m.

Stage 2: Vítoria-Gasteiz to Saint Sébastien — Peacock, 6:05 a.m. (Sunday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix (Großer Preis von Österreich), Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Sprint — ESPN, 10:25 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Chase Johnson/Ryan Gerard & Max Homa/Ryan Moore — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Harry Higgs/Matt Wallace & Keegan Bradley/Sam Ryder — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live,8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Max Homa/Ryan Moore & Adam Hadwin/Peter Kuest — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Keegan Bradley/Sam Ryder & Cam Davis/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Paul Azinger/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Roger Maltbie//Jimmy Roberts

3rd Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golfing the World: Cape Cod — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee/Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, 9:45 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Charlotte Knights at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Strickland vs. Magomedov, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Combate Global

Welterweights, Unipro Univision Studio, Miami, FL

Jimbo Slice vs. Boris Garcia — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

UFC Live: Strickland vs. Magomedov — ESPN2, noon

UFC 290 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at St. Louis — FS1/YES/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 22

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: José Hernandez/Walter Roque

Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

FC Dallas vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Eduardo Biscayart

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Pablo Marino

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription)

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

FC Cincinnati vs. New England, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz

Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN4) — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. — English: Neil Seka/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. — English: Christian Miles/Ricky Lopez-Espin//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Diego Arroja//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

St. Louis City SC vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: John Laguna/Claudio Suarez

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuniga

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Stefano Fusaro/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macias/Diego Valeri

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Stefano Fusaro/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macias/Diego Valeri

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Loop 121, Chicago Street Course. Chicago, IL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Chicago — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Course. Chicago, IL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today: Free Agency Special — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central: Free Agent Frenzy — Sportsnet, 11:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Free Agency — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: Free Agency Recap Show — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 14

OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 3:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Portugal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

USL Championship

Phoenix Rising vs. Memphis 901 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E60: The Great Impostor And Me — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPN, noon

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Homecoming — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, the Bad, The Hungry — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 3 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Cowboys — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Vandy Rolls — ESPNU, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

U.S. National Championships, Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Kara Dixon

Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m.

Day 5 — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Courtside Live: Finals: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Israel — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Quarterfinal, Superbet Arena, Bucharest, Romania

Spain vs. Switzerland — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

USFL

Playoffs

USFL Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Jason Garrett//Zora Stephenson

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Birmingham Stallions — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/KTVK/KPHE, 10 p,m.

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.