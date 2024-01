Jan 10, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against the Providence Friars in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Australia vs. Indonesia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Golden Boy Promotions

Super Middleweights, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Jaime Munguía vs. John Ryder — DAZN, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

FC Augsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Angola vs. Namibia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Lehigh at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, noon

Kansas State at Houston — ESPN, noon

Georgia at Florida — ESPN2, noon

Boston College at Notre Dame — ESPNU, noon

Albany at New Hampshire — ESPN+, noon

William & Mary at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, noon

Virginia at Louisville — The CW, noon

Georgetown at Providence — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Akron at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette — FS1, 1 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa State — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas at BYU — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Binghamton vs. Maine (at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Elon at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois — Fox, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Butler — FS1, 3 p.m.

California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin — Space City Home Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver — Altitude, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Stony Brook — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ESPN, 4 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulane — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Colgate at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Saint Francis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Samford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Marshall — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Bryant — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — KTVB 7.2/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

URI at George Mason — MASN/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Riverside — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Rider at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — FS1, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m,

Arizona at Oregon — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas — ESPN, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Appalachian State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UCLA at USC — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rice — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at Orald Roberts — KGEB 5.3, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UNLV at San José State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific — KAYU/Root Sports/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Hawai’i — Spectrum SportsNet Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Michigan at Michigan State — B1G+, noon

Ball State at Eastern Tennessee — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ferris State at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior at Wayne State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Davenport — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Grand Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Akron at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

American at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Queens — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern – ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Regent at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Auburn Montgomery at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Catawba at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Livingstone at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Montevallo at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Providence at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Tusculum at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wingate at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at West Alabama — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Valdosta State at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Florida at Delta State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Union — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San José State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Susquehanna — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Moravian at Catholic — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Newberry at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Scranton at Goucher — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Wilkes at Juniata — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

BYU at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Navy at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Wichita State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at UConn — Fox, 8 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pa-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Connecticut Ice Tournament

Doubleheader, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

Third Place Game

Sacred Heart vs. Yale — SNY, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game

UConn vs. Quinnipiac — SNY, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-Irvine at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Ipswich Town vs. Maidstone United — ESPN+, 7:20 a.m.

Everton vs. Luton Town — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Plymouth Argyle — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Birmingham City — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Fulham vs. Newcastle United — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — ESPN+, 6:35 a.m. (Sunday)

FA Cup-Super Saturday — ESPN+. 9:50 a.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir/Ben Agosto/Andrea Joyce

Free Dance — Peacock, 1:50 p.m.

Free Dance — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Pairs’ Free Skate — Peacock, 7:35 p.m.

Pairs’ Free Skate — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Frauen-Bundesliga

Matchday 11

Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour — West Coast Swing

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North and South Courses), San Diego, CA

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11,16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Groups: Patrick Cantlay/Shane Lowry/Aaron Rai & Bronson Burgoon/Justin Lower/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:15 p.m.

Marquee Group: Austin Eckroat/Nick Hardy/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ryan Brehm/Tony Finau/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Emiliano Grillo/Maverick McNealy/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Drive On Championship, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 22

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 19

OGC Nice vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Top Rookies of 2023 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA Saturday Primetime

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Katie George

Miami Heat at New York Knicks — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Cassidy Hubbarth

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets — ABC, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Lisa Salters

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, noon

Houston at Brooklyn — Space City Home Network/YES, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte — KJZZ/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — Bally Sports North Extra/KENS/KNIC, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Indiana Mad Ants — MSG 2, 6 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at College Park Skyhawks — Tubi/ClipperVision/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 6:30 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Texas Legends — WHO 13.4/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, midnight

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 4 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 10 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks — City TV/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Ohio, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Boston at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Mark Recchi Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame Ceremony — NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, noon

Washington at Dallas — Monumental Sports Network 2/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San José — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Florida/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Detroit Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Calgary/Columbus at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

Ottawa at Montreal — YouTube/CBC/RDS, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Sportsnet One/YouTube/Bally Sports North/NESN, 4 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 22

Atalanta vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Juventus vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Network, noon

AC Milan vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Genoa vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race — BBC News, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Old School — NBC, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 110 a.m.

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p,.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Women’s Doubles Final: Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs. Hsieh Su-wei/Elise Mertens — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Men’s Final: Yannick Skinner vs. Daniil Medvedev — ESPN, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.