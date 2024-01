Jan 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (14) passes to center Nick Richards (4) during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Stage

Group A, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Qatar vs. Lebanon — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Group B, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Australia vs. India — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 17

Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Minnesota at Indiana — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rice at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Wright State at Youngstown State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Home Court: Mike Woodson — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Belmont at Evansville — ESPN+, noon

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Scranton at Catholic — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wilkes at Susquehanna — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Football

Nick Saban: Process Completed — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

THe Process: The Story of the 2015 National Championship — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

The Ultimate Team — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet

Session I, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

Arizona vs. Boise State vs. Nebraska vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Minnesota — KMSP, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Burnley vs. Luton Town — USA Network, 2:40 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Men’s Free Skate — E!/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 4, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 6 p.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Mark Rolfing//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Featured Groups — ESPN+, noon

Featured Hole: #16 — ESPN+, noon

Featured Group — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Featured Hole: #16 — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai International, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 20

Sevilla vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

Olympique de Marseille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Live: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — ESPN/Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver — WVUE/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah — Sportsnet One/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/KENS, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles: 01/12 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Greensboro Swarm — Tubi, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports App, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Mexico City Capitanes — Tubi/WACY, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Stockton Kings — WHO 13.4/KMAX, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

Nashville at Dallas — NHL Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

2024 NWSL Draft

United Soccer Coaches Convention, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Rounds 1 & 2 — Ion/Ion Plus, 8 p.m.

Rounds 3 & 4 — Ion Plus, 10 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

The Masters — Palm Springs, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals — FS2, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports. 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Gary Lineker Meets: Sir Elton John — BBC News, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines

Day 2 — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — T2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.