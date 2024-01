January 15, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Putnam hits his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

New Hampshire vs. Maine (at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — FS1, 7 p.m.

Elon at College of Charleston — WCBD 2.2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:45 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Radford at Longwood — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — FS1, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Idaho State at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Tarleton at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — FS1, 11 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Hawai’i — Spectrum SportsNet Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Bryant at Binghamton — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Niagara at Siena — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 11:30 a.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, noon

Christian Brothers at Lee — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Ferris State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Shorter — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Davenport — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Grand Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Valdosta State at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

West Florida at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida International at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at NcNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

SMU at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 2, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, noon

Pairs Free Skate — E!/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 3, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Mark Rolfing//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Featured Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick/Brian Harman/Justin Rose & Si Woo Kim/Chris Kirk/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+, noon

Featured Hole: #16 — ESPN+, noon

Featured Group: Ludwig Aberg/Akshay Bhatia/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Featured Hole: #16 — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai International, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy (01/18/2020) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC: The Walk: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Miocic vs. Cormier 2 — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Events: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: Shortstops — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA Paris Game

Regular Season, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA TV/YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Chris Haynes

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Portland at Oklahoma City — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Race for the Cup — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Osceola Magic at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Carolina — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

San José at Montreal — NBC Sports California/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Root Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Islanders — ESPN/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh — (Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific)/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at St. Louis — MSG 2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona — Sportsnet One/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — TVA Sports/NESN/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Chicago at Winnipeg/New York Rangers at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

The Masters — Palm Springs, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 p.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7;45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Supercopa de España

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Barcelona vs. Osasuna — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines

Day 1 — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — T2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.