All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bayern Mǔnchen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

HBCU Challenge hosted by Chris Paul

Doubleheader, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas Southern vs. Howard — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Jackson State vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Colgate at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Oregon vs. Syracuse (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

USC at Auburn — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Washington (MD) at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Pepperdine at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Vincent at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Boise State — KTVB-DT2/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Blackburn at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Montevallo at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Dakota State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Missouri (at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Adams State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Pueblo at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Nevada at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, noon

Women’s

Purdue at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Ohio Dominican at Dayton — ESPN+, noon

Morgan State at Stetson — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Southern at Nebraska — B1G+, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Penn State — B1G, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Temple at La Salle — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Troy at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Longwood at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Louisana-Monroe at Alabama — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Furman at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens University at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Willamette at Portland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Montana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida State at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Shorter at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

West Florida at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU — ESPN/SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Creighton at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama State at DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Delta State at West Alabama — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Mississippi College at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Tiffin University at Grand Valley — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Valdosta State at Union — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Dakota State at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Ohio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

College Football

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

National Championship, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Katie George/Holly McPeak

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Texas Longhorns — ABC, 3:20 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Frede/Missy Whittemore

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship Pregame — ABC, 3 p.m.

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship Trophy Ceremony — ESPN+, approximately 5:30 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 11

Paris FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m./NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Exhibition

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//John Wood//Cara Banks

Day 2 — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Day 2 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Qualifying School, TPC Sawgrass/Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Final Round — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

UD Almería vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Las Palmas vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 16

FC Lorient vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Silva vs. Weidman I (07/06/2013) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Weidman vs. Machida (07/05/2014) — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 (04/08/2023) — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

NBA

Orlando at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix — Monumental Sports Network 2/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go — MSG Network/Monumental Sports Network streaming, 5 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

New York Jets at Miami — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Tampa Bay at Green Bay — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Chicago at Cleveland — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Kansas City at New England — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

New York Giants at New Orleans — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Washington at Los Angeles Rams — Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely/James Lofton//Tiffany Blackmon

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:22 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone (Scott Hanson) — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Chicago — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Carolina — NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas — TVA Sports/TSN5/Scripps Sports, 8 p.m.

San José at Colorado — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California/Altitude, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 16

ACF Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Udinese vs. Sassuolo — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Bologna vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SS Lazio vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Femminile

Matchday 11

Como Women vs. AS Roma — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:55 a.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Catholics — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Louisville — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Inside The Saudi Sporting Machine — BBC News, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Legends: Frank Beamer — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)