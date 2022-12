All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Schreiner at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, noon

Xavier at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word — EPSN+, 7:30 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Saint Francis (PA) at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.|

Albany at Ohio State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Bradley at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas State — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision

Bahamas Bowl, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Miami (OH) vs, UAB — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Texas-San Antonio at Troy — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

National Semifinal, Fargodome, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

North Dakota State vs. Incarnate Word — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NCAA Division III Football Tournament

National Championship, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Mount Union vs. North Central (IL) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Pro-Am — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gano (01/22/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Cannonier vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Fighters Only MMA Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Rookies of 2022 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago — MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Lakers — EPSN/Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESRPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Arizona — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Islanders at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 am.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)