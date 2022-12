All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Welterweights, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Tripleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Wake Forest vs. LSU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Memphis vs. Auburn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Clemson vs. Loyola Chicago — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Jack Jones Hoopsfest

Tripleheader (one game on TV), Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino, Paradise, NV

BYU vs. Creighton — FS1, 10 p.m.

Jerry Colangelo Classic

Doubleheader, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

San Diego State vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. North Texas — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Clash

Doubleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV vs. Washington State — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Indiana — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Never Forget Tribute Classic

Big East vs. ACC, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Villanova vs. Boston College — Fox, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, noon

Johnson (TN) at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, noon

Vermont at Colgate — ESPN+, noon

Drexel at La Salle — USA Network, noon

Long Island University at UConn — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse — ABC, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma (at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Temple at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at St. Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Yale at Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Toledo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Army at URI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Regent at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Dayton — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Albany at Providence — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Houston — ABC, 3 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Central Michigan at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kent State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Carolina State at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Denver at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Georgian Court at Delaware — HBCU Go/the grio, 3:30 p.m.

American at George Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Brevard at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Murray State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at William & Mary — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Brown at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at North Dakota — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville-Monroe at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Butler at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

San Jose State at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Duke — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Troy — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Maryland-Baltimore County — MASN2/ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

UAB at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at DePaul — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Boyce at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gallaudet at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Boise State at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Samford at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Saint Martin’s at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

TCU vs. SMU (at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland State at Cal Poly – ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Merrimack at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, noon

Indiana State at Western Michigan — ESPN3, noon

Columbia at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Southern Indiana at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Duquesne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Central State (OH) at Grand Valley State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Albany at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Weber State at North Dakota — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Island University at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Catawba at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Tusculum at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia Wise at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Siena at Colgate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Diego at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Seattle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tarleton at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah State at Loyola Marymount — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Wright State at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Savannah State at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Samford at Nebraska — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Drake at Creighton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

NCAA Division I Tournament

Quarterfinal, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD

Holy Cross at South Dakota State — ESPN, noon

NCAA Division II Tournament

Semifinal, Top Taggart Field, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI

West Florida at Ferris State — ESPN+, noon

Semifinal, Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO

Shepherd at Colorado School of Mines — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Semifinal, Kehres Stadium, University of Mount Union, Alliance, OH

Wartburg at Mount Union — ESPN+, noon

Semifinal, Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, North Central College, Naperville, IL

Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central (IL) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

2022 Army-Navy Game

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Army vs. Navy — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Herbies: 2022 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show: 2022 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence — NESN, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Merrimack at Dartmouth — NESN, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Louisville Region, L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Austin Region, Gregory Gym, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Madison Region, UW Field House, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Stanford Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Stanford vs. San Diego — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Morocco vs. Portugal — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

England vs. France — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino Palavela, Turin, Italy

Men’s Free Skate — E!, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Short Program — E!, 8:30 a.m. (delayed from 12/09)

Free Dance — Peacock, 1:40 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

2nd Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Exhibition

The Match, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth — TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN, 7 p.m.

The Conversation — TNT, 6 p.m.

The Match Pre-Match Show — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Originals: Relentless Pursuit — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

The Rise of Women’s Golf in India — BBC World News, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 282

Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Miami — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Washington — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — Bally Sports North Extra/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NFL Generations — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Ottawa at Nashville — TVA Sports/TSN5/Bally Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — NHL Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders — Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdown & Demos — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Urban Farming — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Battle of Wits — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Best of: Surviving Nature — CBS, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The First Team — Stadium, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Open Markal de Bourg-de-Péage

Men’s and Women’s, Vercors Complex, Bourg-de-Péage, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Courtside Live: Open Markal de Bourg-de-Péage Men’s and Women’s Finals/Open de Caen: Men’s Round of 16 and Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)