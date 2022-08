All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 23

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Banana Ball

Party Animals at Savannah Bananas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bananaland — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season: SEC East Coaches — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season: SEC West Coaches — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Pacific — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Vuela a España

Stage 1

Utrecht: Team Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, DE

2nd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jon Rahm & Hideki Matsuyama/Rory McIlroy & Sepp Straka — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:10 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 7, 13, 15 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scottie Scheffler & Will Zalatoris — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy & Sepp Straka/Jordan Spieth & Max Homa — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 13/17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, The Ridgewood Country Club/Arcola Country Club, Paramus, NJ

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Women’s Competition: Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Semifinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Czechia — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Sweden vs. Finland — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Summer Colony Stakes & Skidmore Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

RCD Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Stars of Ligue 1 — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

USA vs. Mexico, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

Main Card — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Usman vs. Edwards 2 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/WCAU, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Carolina at New England — NFL Network/WJZY/WBZ, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay — WVUE/WBGA, 8 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network/KTRK/KABC, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker– ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon (last day on Peacock)

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

U.S. Open Series

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Women’s French Cup

Knockout Round

3rd Place Match, Ernest-Wallon Stadium, Toulouse, France

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, noon

Championship Match, Ernest-Wallon Stadium, Toulouse, France

Bayern München vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.