All Times Eastern

Boxing

Fight Lives — Stadium, 10 a.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season: SEC East Coaches — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Orientation 2022 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Gamebreakers — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football 2022: The Power Rankings — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 19: Pitching Pearls — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly – Feel Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Switzerland vs. Austria — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Sweden vs. Germany — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Athletic Club vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Elche — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — FS1/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN2, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 2

Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fütbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

U.S. Open Series

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

First Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.