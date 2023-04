All Times Eastern

College Softball

Boise State at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Leeds United vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Life on the Links — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Celta de Vigo vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NESN, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBA Sports Bay Area Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready)/YES/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings — TNT (Ian Eagle/Jim Jackson//Jared Greenberg)/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m. (Sacramento leads series 1-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

TNT NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nets/76ers, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Kings, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

On the Clock: Will Levis — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN2 (Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko//Dom Moore)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins — ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific) (John Shorthouse/John Garrett//Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars — ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — ESPN (John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes//Ryan Callahan)/CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Running

127th Boston Marathon — ESPN/WCVB/WMUR, 8:30 a.m.

Boston Marathon Post-Race — WCVB, 1 p.m.

Chronicle: Boston Marathon Recap — WCVB, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)