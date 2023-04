All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

SEC Women’s Golf Championship

Match Play, Greystone Golf and Country Club (Legacy Course), Hoover, AL

Championship — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona State at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Duke at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin — ESPN2, noon

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Harvard at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Finals — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

West Ham United vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Viktor Hovland/Jim Herman/Shane Lowry & Cameron Young/Andrew Putnam/Ernie Els — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Justin Thomas/Davis Thompson/Beau Hossler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jon Rahm/Aaron Rai/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Justin Thomas/Davis Thompson/Beau Hossler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: The Tiger Effect — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. United States — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, CA

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Girona vs. Elche — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Getafe vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Almerîa — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Bantamweight Brawlers — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Stunning Submissions — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Legends vs. Newcomers — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Debuts — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports West/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — Bally Sports North/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Texas at Houston — ESPN (main broadcast)/ESPN2 (Kay-Rod alternate), 7 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Oakland — WPIX/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 8

El Tráfico, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV/Fox, 4:30 p.m. — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman (Apple TV in English)//Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz (Apple TV in Spanish)//John Strong/Stuart Holden (Fox)

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 4 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Brian White-Phillips/Andrew Wiebe)

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Brian White-Phillips/Andrew Wiebe)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce)/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 5:35 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies — ABC (Mike Breen/Jeff Van Gundy/Mark Jackson//Lisa Salters), 3 p.m.

Game 1, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — TNT (Gus Johnson/Greg Anthony//Nabil Karim)/Bally Sports North/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Lakers/Grizzlies, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Bucks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Clippers/Suns, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Timberwolves/Nuggets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 30

Sassuolo vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue and Yellow — ESPNews, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Born to Race: Part One — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Mason Gordon & Stan Fletcher — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Leicester City Summer — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Perfect 10 — FS1, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 1

Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers — NBC, noon

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers — FS1/FS1 4K, 6:30 p.m.

XFL

Week 9

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders — ESPN, noon

Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN, 3 p.m.