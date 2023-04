All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 5

Fremantle Dockers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Afternoon Session: Florida, Cal, LSU and Denver — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Evening Session: Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA and Kentucky — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de Los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs,. Motagua — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Quarterfinals, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Czechia vs, Finland — TSN1, 10 a.m.

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Japan — TSN1, 8:30 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN1, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — EPSNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/MASN, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports North Extra/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Ohio, 6;30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: You’ve Got Mel & Todd — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Montreal — NESN/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida — TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Elijah Higgins — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip,’ Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

1st Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Sevilla — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

1st Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Union Saint-Gilloise — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.