All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

2nd Round

Group K, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Germany vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Group I, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Dominican Republic vs. Serbia — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group J, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

United States vs. Lithuania — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Group L, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Spain vs. Canada — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Chicago Tour, Oak Street Beach, Chicago, IL

Men’s and Women’s Championships — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 13

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Penn State at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Orange Blossom Classic, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2023 Black College Hall of Fame Classic, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Announcers: Steve Wyche/Bucky Brooks//Sherree Burruss

Virginia Union vs. Morehouse — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Red Tails Classic, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Charles Arbuckle

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. Florida State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers — CBS (Tom McCarthy/Jason McCourty//Tiffany Blackmon), noon

Oregon State at San José State — CBS (Chris Lewis/Ross Tucker//Justin Walters), 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Confidential: Big Ten Football 2023 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Kent State — Pac-12 Arizona, 1 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. Purdue — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Arizona vs. Boise State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal State-Northridge — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal vs. Cal Poly — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Minnesota at Florida — ESPNU, noon

Stanford at Texas — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 9: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 9: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

Funny Car All-Star Callout — Fox, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo (Joe Speight/Jim Beglin), 8:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m./NBC/Peacock (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux), 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 11 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

R&A/USGA

Walker Cup, St Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Day 2: Great Britain & Ireland vs. United States — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Speedway, Portland, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

Girona vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, noon

Osasuna vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

FC Metz vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock Express at Oklahoma City Dodgers — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Adesanya vs. Silva (02/09/2019) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Main Events: Gastelum vs. Adesanya (04/13/2019) — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

UFC 293 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, noon

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Ben Davis/Bill Schroeder), 1 p.m.

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Seattle at New York Mets — MLB Network/Root Sports/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — MASN2/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 12:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Jesse Rogers/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 30

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Francisco Pinto//FS1 — Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

LAFC vs. Inter Miami, 10 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: José Hernández/Eduardo Biscayart/Diego Valeri//Antonella Gonzalez

Inter Miami Pregame, 9;30 p.m. — English: Liam McHugh/David Gass/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Mariano Trujillo/Diego Valeri

Inter Miami Postgame, midnight — English: Liam McHugh/David Gass/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Mariano Trujillo/Diego Valeri

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 16

Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Dave Burns//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Darlington — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network (Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty), 5:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty), 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL 2023 Kickoff Preview — Fox, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: VGK: From Expansion to Champion — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments from the ’22-’23 Season — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Breakout Players — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Tonight: Analytics Special — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 18

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 4

Rangers vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

Inter Milan vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Torino FC vs. Genoa CFC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Empoli FC vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:32 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 5:34 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews/ESPNU, 6 p.m.

All Madden — FS2, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Farm to the Show — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Wake and Rake — Bleav Sports, 8:30 p.m

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ABC, 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic/Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/Indiana Fever Facebook/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/KPHE/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks — NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.