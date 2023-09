Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball during the second quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 4

St. Kilda Saints vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

One More Round: Hagler vs. Hearns (04/15/1985) — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Northwestern vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. Portland — Pac-12 Insider, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPNU, noon

Boston College vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida vs. Kentucky — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League A: Group B, Estadio Universitario Latina, Penonomé, Panama

Panama vs. Guatemala — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 6

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux), 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Rory McIlroy’s Fairway Hole-Out — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

Real Sociedad vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Cádiz — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

UD Las Palmas vs. Granada — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

Le Havre vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Montpellier-Hérault SC vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Le Classique: The Preview — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock Express at Tacoma Rainiers — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023 Best of the Playoffs — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal (07/12/2020) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN2/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — MLB Network/WPIX/NBC Sport Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pêrez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at New York Yankees — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Tim Kurkjian/Jessica Mendoza/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 34

MLS Season Pass — On Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Katie Witham//Spanish: José Hernandez/Tony Cherchi//Antonella Gonzalez//FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

Free Game — Apple TV

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Announcers: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Andrés Agulla/Jaime Macías/Carlos Ruiz

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 12

A Race With a Long Sponsor Name That Goes 400 Miles, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Texas — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America: Post-Race Show — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 3

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Denver at Miami — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Indianapolis at Baltimore — Beth Mowins/James Lofton/Jay Feely//Amanda Renner

New England at New York Jets — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee at Cleveland — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth/Kristina Pink

Houston at Jacksonville — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

New Orleans at Green Bay — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Dallas at Arizona — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports

Sunday Night Football, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Buffalo at Washington — NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — Sportsnet One, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Altitude, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — NHL Network/MSG Network/NESNplus, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San José — NHL Network/KNTV, 8 p.m.

Top 50 Players Right Now — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool B, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Scotland vs. Tonga — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool C, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Wales vs. Australia — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 5

Udinese Calcio vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Bologna FC vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Network, noon

Torino FC vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Megan Rapinoe Farewell Match

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Universo — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. South Africa — TNT/Universo, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DeMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy/Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol USA Post femenil — Universo, 7:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Beats & Buses — NBC, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Go Irish! — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex TP53 World Championship — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:29 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Day 3 Afternoon Session: Doubles and Singles Matches — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Courtside Live: Chengdu Open Semifinals (ATP Tour)/Zhuhai Championships Semifinals (ATP Tour)/Pan Pacific Open 1st Round (WTA Tour) — 10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 1, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Pam Ward/Monica McNutt//Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.