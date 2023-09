Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s

Playoffs

Preliminary Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5:30 p.m. (Friday)

AFL Women’s

Round 4

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Showtime Boxing: Canelo vs. Trout (04/20/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Showtime Boxing: Canelo vs. Angulo (03/08/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Showtime Boxing: Canelo vs. Lara (07/13/2014) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Showtime Boxing: Canelo vs. Plant (11/06/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 4

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Miami vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas Tech — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Minnesota at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers

Group Stage

League A: Group C, Estadio Olimpic Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Haiti vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 10:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

2023 Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

Day 1: Foursome Matches — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Day 1: Fourball Matches — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sky Sports Solheim Cup Pregame Show — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (10/22/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Top Ten: Submission Artists — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 11;30 p.m.

PFL 2023 Best of the Playoffs — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 3

Thursday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gómez

New York Football Giants at San Francisco 49ers — Amazon Prime Video/WNYW/KTVU, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WNYW/KTVU, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Football — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

France vs. Namibia — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Julie Ertz Farewell Match

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melisa Ortiz//Universo — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. South Africa — TNT/Universo, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DeMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline (series premiere) — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:31 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Mexico

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Courtside Live: Guangzhou Women’s Open Semifinals (WTA Tour)/Zhuhai Championships 2nd Round (ATP Tour) — 1 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group G, Arena Sheriff, Tiraspol, Moldova

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

LASK vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium

Union SG vs. Toulouse — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Olympic Stadium of Athens, Athens, Greece

Panathinaikos vs. Villarreal — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennais vs. Maccabi Haifa — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group G, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Servette vs. Slavia Praha — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. BK Häcken — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group G, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabağ vs. Molde FK — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Real Betis — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Group B, American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AEK Athens — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Group A, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group A, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Bačka Topola — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group B, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Olympique de Marseille — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Aris Limassol — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group D, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Raków Częstochowa — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group D, Merkur-Arena, Graz, Austria

Sturm Graz vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.