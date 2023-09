May 19, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; a view of the ball in the second half of the game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Nick Saban — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 17: Ribadesella/Ribeseya to ltu de L’Angliru — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 18: Pola de Allande to La Cruz de Linares — Peacock, 6:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2018: Europe at Le Golf National — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2023 Women’s Amateur Championship-Chiara Horder — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2023 The Amateur Championship-Christo Lamprecht — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2018 Ryder Cup-Le Golf National — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB San Diego Padres/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Cleveland at San Francisco — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Looking Back, Looking Ahead — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Saluting the Champs — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham (season premiere) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4;30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 43:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

United States vs. Croatia/Australia vs. Great Britain/Spain vs. Czech Republic/Canada vs. Italy — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 1, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Game 1, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN, 10 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.