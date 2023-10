Oct 1, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina State vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Iowa State — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

USC vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Duke vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

LSU vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Auburn vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wake Forest at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

LSU at Tennessee — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 8

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 11:25 a.m. (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

Race — ESPN, 12:55 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant LPGA, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Announcers: Grant Boone/Judy Rankin/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Paige Mackenzie

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation FURYK & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Smylie Kaufman

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Junior League Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch West), Frisco, TX

Final Round — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Day 6, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Apparatus Finals-Day 2 — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Women’s Team Final — CNBC, 2 p.m. (delayed from 10/04)

LaLiga

Matchday 9

Villarreal vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+. 7:50 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 2, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles –FS1, 4:07 p.m. (Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Adam Amin/A.J. Pierzynski/Adam Wainwright//Tom Verducci

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros — FS1, 8:03 p.m. (Houston leads series, 1-0)

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 12

Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, NC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, noon

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR America Post-Race — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit — NBA TV/KPHO/KTVK/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis — Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — Kings.com/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — NBA TV/KJZZ/KTLA, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 5

NFL London Game, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Kurt Warner//Jamie Erdahl

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills — NFL Network/NFL+/WFOX/WUTV, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Chris Rose/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Steve Wyche//Mike Garofalo//Ian Rapoport//Tom Pelissero//Colleen Wolfe/Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

New Orleans at New England — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Tennessee at Indianapolis — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Houston at Atlanta — Brandon Gaudin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

New York Giants at Miami — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

New York Jets at Denver Broncos — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Telemundo/Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanFuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

2023 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Vegas Golden Knights: Part 1 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

2023 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Vegas Golden Knights: Part 2 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 21

Houston Dash vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

PPA Championships, Darling Tennis Center, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Michelle McMahon/Camryn Irwin/Dave Fleming

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles Championships — Amazon Prime Video, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles Championships — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool D, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Japan vs. Argentina — CNBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Pool B, Decathlon Arena, Lille, France

Tonga vs. Romania — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool C, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Fiji vs. Portugal — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 8

SS Lazio vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Frosinone vs. Verona — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Cagliari vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SSC Napoli vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 8

Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Get Tough — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Contact deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA Tour)/Korea Open (WTA Tour)/Zhengzhou Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.