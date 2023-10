Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 8

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football

Week 8

James Madison at Marshall — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rice at Tulsa — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Morgan State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Utah State vs. UNLV — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Fordham — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona State vs. USC — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Fresno State at Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Fordham at Cal — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Andalucia Masters, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

2nd Round — Peacock, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Tom Abbott//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golfing the World — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Analyzing ElClasico — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 284: Makhachev vs.Volkanovski (02/12/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

National League

Game 3, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: TBS/Max — Brian Anderson/Ron Darling/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//truTV/Max — Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Nestor Cortes/Yonder Alonso/Enrique Hernandez//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 5:07 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 2-0)

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Postseason Pregame — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 8 p.m.

American League

Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers — FS1, 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: The Love of Racing — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Boston at Charlotte — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — Altitude/KTLA, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — KJZZ, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 7

Thursday Night Football, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints — Amazon Prime Video/WFOX/WDSU, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WFOX/WDSU, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Buffalo — Sportsnet West/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida — TVA Sports/TSN4/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu (John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — Scripps Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle — Bally Sports South/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Boston at San José — NESN/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — ESPN (Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Preview — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Preview — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN (Arda Öcal/Ryan Callahan), 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — Fan Duel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Open)/Japan Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Jiangxi Open (WTA Tour)/Monastir Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, midnight