Nov 5, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the second half at the Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Barstool Sports Classic

Doubleheader, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago — Barstool Sports, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State — Barstool Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Brevard at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine-Presque Isle at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Curry at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morrisville State at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Shawnee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at SMU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Goldey-Beacon at Delaware — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lincoln (MO) at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (IL) at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lewis & Clark at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sul Ross at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern at UNLV — Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

New Orleans at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, noon

Park University at Idaho State — ESPN+, noon

Presbyterian at Wichita State — ESPN+, noon

Life Pacific at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas College at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers-Camden at Drew — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Biola at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Bowling Green at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Akron at Miami (OH) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Campus Sites

Syracuse vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Campus Sites

Penn State vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Road to the Schwab Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Roots: Annika Sörenstam — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Go Annika — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Becoming Annika — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series

Game 1, Mullett Arena, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Canada at United States — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB All-MLB Team Nominees — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Announcers: English — Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+/FS1, 7 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 1-0)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana — KJZZ/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — KTLA/YES, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago — KPHO/KTVK/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — TSN3/TSN4/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL SlimeTime: Week 10 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Tarik El-Bashir

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights — TNT/Max/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Pre-Game — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post-Game — TNT/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m./Sportsnet One, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Pickleball

USA National Championships

Round of 32, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles/Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles/Mixed Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It: Landon Donovan, Part 2 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Group D, REALE ARENA, San Sebastián, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group C, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Galatasaray — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Sevilla — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Announcers: Clyde Tyldesley/Rob Green

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Clint Dempsey/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Marco Messina//Peter Schmeichel//Christina Unkel

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group B, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. RC Lens — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group A, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC København vs. Manchester United — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Braga FC — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Nico Cantor/Freddie Ljungberg

The Golazo Show — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.