All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Field of 68 Tip-Off

Liberty at Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Newport News Apprentice at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Warren Wilson at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Hofstra — MSG2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Women’s

ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Missouri at Virginia — ACC Network (Jason Ross/Brooke Weisbrod), 5 p.m.

Duke at Georgia — SEC Network (Roy Philpott.Aja Ellison), 5 p.m.

Alabama at Syracuse — ACC Network (Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty), 7 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli), 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida State — ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Stephanie White), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Kentucky — SEC Network (Mark Neely/Holly Warlick), 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Wake Forest — ACC Network (Anish Shroff/Jasmine Thomas), 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at LSU — ESPN (Dave O’Brien/Rebecca Lobo), 9 p.m.

Clemson at Auburn — SEC Network (Sam Ravech/Tamika Catchings), 9 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Samford — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cheyney (PA) at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Georgia at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn Montgomery at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI att Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at SMU — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Denver at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Breaking The Huddle — FS1, 6 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Brett Yormark — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

FA Cup

Round 2 Preview — ESPN+, noon

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Medal Round

Third Place Match, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

Argentina/Germany vs. France/Mali — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Universo, 3:50 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Paul McGinley/Steve Sands/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//Todd Lewis

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

DP World Tour

Men’s and Women’s

Australian Open, The Lakes Golf Club/The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Cleveland — Root Sports Plus/Root Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — KJZZ/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Motor City Charge — ESPN+/WACY/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+/KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Thursday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys — Amazon Prime Video/KCPQ/KDFW, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KCPQ/KDFW, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:20 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San José at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — ESPN+/Hulu (Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro), 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Altitude/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Arizona/Dallas at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Vancouver/Washington at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group B, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

AEK Athens vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

Group D, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Olympiacos — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, Serbia

TSC Bačka Topola vs. West Ham United — Paramount/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Real Betis — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Merkur-Arena, Graz, Austria

Sturm Graz vs. Raków Częstochowa — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Maccabi Haifa vs. Stade Rennais — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Ajax — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Aris Limassol — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group E, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. LASK — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group E, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Toulouse vs. Union SG — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Servette FC vs. AS Roma — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Sheriff Main Arena, Tiraspol, Moldova

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Slavia Praha — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Ullevi, Göteborg, Sweden

BK Häcken vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway

Molde vs. Qarabağ — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.