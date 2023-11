Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks the ball during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Vacant WBC World Lightweight Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Air Force Classic

Doubleheader, Clune Arena, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Lindenwood at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. William & Mary — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

First Coast Classic

Doubleheader, UNF Arena, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL

Northwestern State vs. Maine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Legends Classic

Semifinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

St. Katherine vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Felician at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Midway at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oneonta State at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northwest at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Montana — SWX/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Montana State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Niagara at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Angelo State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, noon

Warner Pacific at Portland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Harvard at UMass — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Michigan State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at UConn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Purdue — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Albany at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Grambling State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU Alexandria at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Creighton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Corban at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

League C: Group C, A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands vs. Dominica — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League B: Group A, St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association Technical Centre, Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis vs. Saint Lucia — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League B: Group A, Wildey Astro Turf Stadium, Wildey, Barbados

Sint Maarten vs. Guadeloupe — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League C: Group B, Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Aruba — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League A: Quarterfinals-Leg 1, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Announcers: TNT/Max — Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Tab Ramos//Copan Alvarez

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Da Marcus Beasley/Julie Foudy

U.S. Soccer Pre-Game — TNT, 8:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Post-Game — TNT, 11 p.m.

League A: Quarterfinals-Leg 1, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, San Juan de Tibás, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Panama — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 5

La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Announcers: Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Maxi Rodríguez

Argentina vs. Uruguay — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 6:55 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group D, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Senegal vs. Japan — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Universo, 3:50 a.m. (Friday)

Group D, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

Poland vs. Argentina — FS1/Telemundo, 3:50 a.m. (Friday)

Group C, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

England vs. Brazil — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:55 a.m. (Friday)

Group C, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Iran vs. New Caledonia — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m. (Friday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 11;25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN, 2:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburón Golf Club (Gold Course), Naples, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples

1st Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ladies European Open

Mallorca Ladies Open, Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman

1st Round

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Corey Connors/Cameron Young & Russell Henley/Billy Horschel/Camilio Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group: Harris English/Adam Svensson/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 BBWAA MVP Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: American League and National League MVP — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Miami — NBA TV/YES/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/WQCY, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports app, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

Thursday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — Amazon Prime Video/WCPO/WMAR, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WCPO/WMAR, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series

Game 1, Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators — NHL Network/Bally Sports Detroit/TSN5/RDS, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/MSG Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal — Scripps Sports/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Seattle — MSG SportsNet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San José — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vancouver at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p,m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Seattle/Florida at Los Angeles/St. Louis at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Faroe Islands — Fubo Sports 3, 11:50 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Singles Round Robin: Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Maximo Gonzalez/Andrés Molteni — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Jannik Sinner vs. Holger Rune — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Wesley Koolhof/Heal Skupski vs. Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 9

Group A, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Spain — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.

Group F, Tofiq Bähramov adina Respublika stadionu, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Sweden — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Austria — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Boris Paichadze National Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Scotland — Fubo Sports 2, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Portugal — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Iceland — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Hristo Botev, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Hungary — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Stade de Luxembourg, Gaperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS2, 1 a.m. (Friday)