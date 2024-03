Mar 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Teammates congratulate North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) after his three point shot during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Toledo at Akron — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Canisius at George Washington — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

McNeese at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URI at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UConn at Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Xavier at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 6:45 p.m.

Baylor at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Maine at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at Vermont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

1st Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Idaho vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Nido and Mariana Qubein Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

High Point vs. Longwood — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

2nd Round, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Campbell vs. Monmouth — FloSports, noon

William & Mary vs. Towson — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Hampton vs. Delaware — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Bradley/Illinois-Chicago — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Le Moyne at Merrimack — YES/NESNplus/ESPN+, noon

Wagner at Central Connecticut State — YES/NESNplus, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Tennessee-Martin/Morehead State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Samford vs. Mercer — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina vs. Furman — ESPN+, 8;30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

James Madison vs. Marshall — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts/South Dakota vs. South Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

Denver vs. Missouri-Kansas City — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Santa Clara vs. San Diego/Pepperdine — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Portland/Loyola Marymount — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Memphis at Florida Atlantic — CBS, noon

Arkansas at Alabama — ESPN, noon

Brown at Yale — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Siena at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

URI at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — CBS, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida International at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — CBS, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Houston — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Central Florida at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier — Fox, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville — The CW, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-Rio Grande Valley ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — The CW, 7:45 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UConn at Providence — Fox, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arizona at USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — FS1, 11 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tulane vs. SMU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Glen Allen, VA

Richmond vs. Duquesne — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

URI vs. Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Florida State vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Eastern Kentucky at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Providence vs. UConn — FS1, noon

Marquette vs. Villanova — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton — FS2, 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

1st Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Weber State vs. Portland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Nido and Mariana Qubein Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

High Point vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Radford — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Maryland vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:25 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Iowa State vs. Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma vs. TCU — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

American at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

Tennessee vs. South Carolina — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. LSU — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nikki Fargas/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

2nd Round, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Denver vs. North Dakota State — Midco Sports Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. South Dakota State — Midco Sports Plus, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Murray State at Bradley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Mexico State at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN+, 1:40 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern iowa at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Yale at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Belmont at Illinois State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal San Diego at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Long Beach State — ESPN+ 6 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Riverside — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Pac-12 South Invitational

Day 2, Sun Devil Beach Volleyball Facility, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Cal vs. Utah — Pac-12 Washington, 10 a.m.

Oregon vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Washington, noon

Utah vs. USC — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

USC vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Game 2, 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Penn State at Minnesota — FS2, 4:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Yost Ice Arena, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m. (Michigan leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Ohio State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7 p.m. (Ohio State leads series, 1-0)

ECAC Hockey Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Brown at Union — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7:30 p.m./NESN, 8 p.m. (joined in progress)

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR 6.3, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Hockey East Tournament

Championship, Toscano Family Ice Forum, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Northeastern at UConn — ESPNU, noon

College Softball

Ohio State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, noon

Florida Atlantic at Wichita State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Georgia — SEC Network, Plus, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Arkansas — SEC Network, 5:45 p.m.

Longwood at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

URI at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

BYU at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

St. Francis at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Big Ten Championships

Day 1, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Session I: First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Session II: Semifinals — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Manchester United vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Luton Town — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Mustoe/Stephen Warnock

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Race — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Saturday — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock — Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

3rd Round

Main Feed featuring Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Rickie Fowler & Ludvig Åberg/Jake Knapp — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tom Kim/Luke List & Patrick Cantlay/Seamus Power– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Jordan Speith — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sam Burns/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner//Tripp Isenhour//Billy Ray Brown

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Lingshui, Hainan, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open, Glendower Golf Club, Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Valencia vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:10 a.m.

Granada vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Girona vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Washington (SS) vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, noon/MLB Network, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Baltimore vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston vs. Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN, 5 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Oakland (SS) vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days

Philadelphia Phillies — MLB Network, noon

Cleveland Guardians — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Astros — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Seattle Mariners — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 4

Free Games

Announcers: English — Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish — Moises Linares/Pablo Marino

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish — Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish — Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish — Carlos Mauricio Ramirez/Max Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers: English — Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish — Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish — Francisco X. Rivera/Luis Gerardo Bucci

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish — Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish — Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

Austin FC vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish — Pablo Ramirez/Jesus Bracamontes

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Goes 200 Miles, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Xfinity-Phoenix — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/JJ Redick//Lisa Salters

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Portland — TSN4/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Utah at Denver — KJZZ/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Osceola Magic at College Park Skyhawks — Tubi/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 6;30 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Cleveland Charge — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Gold — WACY, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at South Bay Lakers — Tubi/Spectrum SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: John Buccigross/Ryan Callahan

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: ABC — Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Disney Channel/Disney XD — Arda Öcal/Drew Carter/Kevin Weekes/Big City Greens Characters

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins — ABC (main broadcast)/Disney Channel & Disney XD (Big City Green Classic 2), 3 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show — ABC, noon

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at San José Sharks — City TV/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montréal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Nashville at Columbus — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Midwest/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/KCAL, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas — Bally Sports Detroit/Scripps Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Vancouver/Dallas at Los Angeles/Detroit at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 4, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. Scotland — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Round 4, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Ireland — Peacock, 11:15 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 28

Sassuolo s. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Cagliari vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Bologna vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Genoa vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2/ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid,

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Second Serve — T2, 6 p.m.