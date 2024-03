Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Astros Foundation College Classic

Day 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Texas vs. Vanderbilt — Space City Home Network, noon

Texas State vs. LSU — Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Houston vs. Louisiana — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at North Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Marist at Columbia — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Princeton at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, noon

Penn State at Davidson — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Akron at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

UMass at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Harvard at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Elon at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Tulane — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

UConn at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Marist at Columbia — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Penn State at Davidson — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Seton Hall at UConn — CBS, noon

Rider at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland — CBS, 2 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Murray State at Indiana State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — CBS, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UAB at Memphis — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — FS1, 9 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Inside the Big East — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN2, noon

Auburn at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Minnesota at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa — Fox, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Northeastern — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Indiana — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova — FS1, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — FS1, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lowe/Carolyn Peck//Holly Rowe

College GameDay live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Florida at Kentucky — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Oregon at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jordan Angeli//Jenny Chiu

Mexico vs. Paraguay — CBS Sports Network/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

United States vs. Colombia — Paramount+/ESPN+, 8:10 p.m.

Announcers: Poppy Miller/Darian Jenkins/Ali Krieger/Kelley O’Hara

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 10:15 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Announcers: Premier League World Feed — Peter Odgers/Jim Beglin

Burnley vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 7:55 a.m.

Announcers: USA Network — Jon Champion/Stephen Warnock

Manchester City vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Mark Hubbard/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Corey Connors/Chris Kirk & Matt Fitzpatrick/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Chad Ramey — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rickie Fowler/David Lipsky — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Villarreal vs. Granada — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:10 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier FSC vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Miami (SS) vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Miami (SS) vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Cleveland (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Colorado vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

30 Clubs in 15 Days: Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network, noon

30 Clubs in 15 Days: San Francisco Giants — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 3

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers: English — Tyler Terens/Miguel Gallardo//Spanish — Moises Linares/Pablo Marino

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 2 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas, NV

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Katie George

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Stephanie White

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Jorge Sedano

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns — ESPN/Bally Sports Oklahoma/KPHE/KTVK, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota — KTLA/Bally Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio — Bally Sports Indiana/KENS/KNIC, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise — MSG Network/Motor City Facebook Live, 1 p.m.

G League Ignite at College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 2 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Capital City Go-Go — WABM/Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 3 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Osceola Magic — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Mexico City Capitanes — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 5 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Rip City Remix — KDPX, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine

Day 4, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Offensive Linemen — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings — TNT/Max/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Darren Pang

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 3 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Scripps Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 1 p.m.

San José at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo — NHL Network/TSN3/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Pittsburgh at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Minnesota at New York — TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports North/MSG SportsNet/YouTube, 12:30 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 29

Heart of Midlothian vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Empoli vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Frosinone vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SSC Napoli vs. Juventus — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 28

Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:15 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCentert — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals-Chile Open (ATP Tour)/San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Indoor Championships

Day 3, Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Day 2 Highlights — CNBC, 8 a.m. (delayed from 03/02)

Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m.

Day 3 Night Session — CNBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Columbus Fury at Orlando Valkyries — Bally Sports Live, 3 p.m.