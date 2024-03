Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) questions a foul call on him against Texas A&M during their SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 2

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPU, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

West Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Wagner vs. North Carolina — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

East Region, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Avery Johnson//AJ Ross

Duquesne vs. BYU — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Illinois — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Akron vs. Creighton — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. South Carolina — TNT, 4 p.m.

West Region, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Long Beach State vs. Arizona — TBS, 2 p.m.

Nevada vs. Dayton — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Colorado State vs. Texas — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

South Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Oakland vs. Kentucky — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Texas Tech — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

McNeese vs. Gonzaga — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

Samford vs. Kansas — TBS, 9:55 p.m.

East Region, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Avery Johnson//AJ Ross

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

Drake vs. Washington State — truTV, 10:05 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

NCAA Pre-Game — TNT, 1 p.m.

NCAA Pre-Game — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

Comeback: A March Madness Story — truTV, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Field of 68: Tournament Pregame — Stadium, 11 a.m.

March Madness Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Bracket Central Live/NCAA Tournament/March Madness — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

March Madness Prime Time — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central Live: SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

March Madness Post Game — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four

Portland 3 Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Announcers: Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott

Arizona vs. Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Stephanie White//Holly Rowe

Tennessee-Martin vs. Holy Cross — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Idaho State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at BYU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 1, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Tim Johnson/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

1st Round — ESPNU, noon

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Anthony Robles

1st Round MatCast — ESPN+, noon

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Jordan Burroughs/Daniel Cormier/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

2nd Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Anthony Robles

2nd Round MatCast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Knockout Round

Semifinals, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — Paramount+: Chris Wittyngham/Tony Meola/Christina Unkel (rules)//Nico Cantor//Susannah Fuller

United States vs. Jamaica — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Panama vs. México — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 10:15 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Jess Marsch

CONCACAF Nations League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Today Bridge Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 12:15 a.m. (Friday)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 2, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 11:10 a.m.

Pairs’ Free Program — Peacock, 6:10 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Women’s Short Program — USA Network, 1 p.m. (delayed from 03/20)

Men’s Short Program — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Ben Agosto//Andrea Joyce

Pairs’ Free Program — USA Network/Peacock, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 1 — ESPNews, 9:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Kira Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Sam Burns/Sungjae Im/Justin Thomas with Keegan Bradley/Nick Taylor/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Adam Schenk/Brendan Todd/Gary Woodland & Tony Finau/Sepp Straka/Cameron Young wtih Brian Harman/Taylor Moore/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Brian Harman/Taylor Moore/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Keegan Bradley/Nick Taylor/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Palos Verde Golf Club. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (11/12/2022) — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Houston vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Mets vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Boston — MASN/NESN, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City (SS) — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Orlando — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington — NBC Sports California/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — KJXZ/WFAA/KSTR, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Denver — MSG Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/KPHE/KTVK, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN/ESPN+

Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — TVA Sports Direct/MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — Sportsnet 360//TVA Sports/MSG2/NESN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Montréal at Vancouver — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San José — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet West, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN,2 midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s 1st Round and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s 1st and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.