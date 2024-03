Vanderbilt Commodores women’s basketball vs Florida Gators in SEC Tournament on March 7, 2024, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. The mascot on the floor.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 2

St. Kilda Saints vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Lehigh at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Navy at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Siena at Army — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Montana State vs. Grambling State — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Boise State vs Colorado — truTV, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Ringer: One Shining Podcast — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

March Madness Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla

Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jordan Bernfield/Scott Williams

Loyola Chicago at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: David Saltzman/Kevin Lehman

SMU at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Wes Durham/Paul Biancardi

Appalachian State at Wake Forest — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Derek Jones/Noah Savage

UNLV at Princeton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Leno/Mark Adams

Virginia Commonwealth at Villanova — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Rothman/Mike O’Donnell

San Francisco at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

1st Round

Lou Henson Classic, Wisdom Gym, Tarleton State University, Stephenville, TX

Announcers: Byron Anderson/Scott Garner

Texas Southern at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+. 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four

Albany 1 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

Presbyterian vs. Sacred Heart — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA

Announcers: Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich

Columbia vs. Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Football Pro Day — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Pro Day Special: USC — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Air Force at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Radford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UMass — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Radford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 1, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, noon

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Walking With History-Allisen Corpuz — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m,

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Detroit vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta — Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore — MASN, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6;30 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Anaheim (SS) — MLB Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Anaheim (SS) vs. Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

National League

Korea Series, Gocheok Sky Dome, Gocheok-Dong, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Daniel Kim

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Korea Series Pregame — ESPN, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics — ESPN/WMLW, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Bob Myers//Katie George

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/WUAB, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City — KJZZ/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — Bally Sports SoCal/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix — NBC Sports Philadelphia/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Long Island Nets — YES app, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/WACY/Monumental Sports Network streaming, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Boston at Toronto — Women’s Sports Network/NESN/TSN3/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals– NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Shirley — FS1, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.