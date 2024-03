Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) works around Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 10:20 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Harvard at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Columbia at East Carolina — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Cornell at Richmond — ESPN+, noon

Kansas at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, noon

Minnesota at Elon — FloSports, noon

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Samford at Purdue — B1G+, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Michigan — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Indiana — BTN+, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Villanova at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Illinois — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Washington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Portland — ESPN+, 3 pm.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.

UConn at California Baptist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin//Myron Medcalf

UAB vs. Temple — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner//AJ Ross

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Duquesne — CBS, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Wisconsin vs. Illinois — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Announcers: Dalen Cuff/Noah Savage

Brown vs. Yale — ESPN2, noon

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Tom Hart/Jimmy Dykes//Marty Smith

Auburn vs. Florida — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

Conference Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball Live — ESPN, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter: Live Bracket Reaction — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central Selection Sunday Special — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams

Bracketology — ESPN/ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bracketology — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

NIT Selection Special — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Stony Brook vs. Drexel — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, IL

Drake vs. Missouri State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, William H. Pitt Health and Recreation Center, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

Le Moyne at Sacred Heart — ESPNU, noon

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Hart Center, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

Boston University at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, noon

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andaya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Carolyn Peck/Charlie Creme//Holly Rowe//Courtney Lyle

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN/ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Alabama at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Cornell at Princeton — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, noon

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, noon

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, noon

Butler at St. John’s — ESPN+, noon

Dayton at George Mason — ESPN+, noon

URI at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, noon

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Iona at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Providence — FS1, 3 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Louisville — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Announcers: USA Network via World Feed — Rob Hawthorne/Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo, 9:55 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, noon

FA Cup

Quarterfinals

Chelsea vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Semi Finals Draw — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, FL

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Dan Hicks/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner/Steve Sands//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:20 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

All Access Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 12 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Las Palmas vs UD Almería — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 26

Stade Brestois 29 vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español 7:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, noon

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston (SS) vs. Atlanta (SS) — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miami vs. New York Mets (SS) — WPIX, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

New York Mets (SS) vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Boston (SS) — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Arizona (SS) — Bally Sports West/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona (SS) vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Korea Series

Exhibition, Gocheok Sky Dome, Gocheok-dong, Seoul, Republic of Korea

San Diego vs. LG Twins — Padres.TV, 11 p.m.

Korea vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 6 a.m. (Monday)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 5

MLS Season Pass — Free Preview

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri//FS1 — Joe Malfa/Devon Kerr

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV/FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Katie George

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio — NBA TV/YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/KTLA, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

#Handles: 3/15 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday}

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 2 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports app, 4 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Iowa Wolves — NBA TV/WHO 13.4, 4 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 5 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — TNT/Max, 1 p.m.

Announcers: John Forslund/Brian Boucher/Shane Hnidy

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights — TNT/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Craig Berube/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa — Bally Sports South/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Bally Sports Detroit/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San José at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus — TSN3/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 1

Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit — NWSL+, 6 p.m.

Angel City vs. Bay FC — NWSL+, 7:30 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Austin Open, Elevation Athletic Club, Austin, TX

Finals — FS1, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PWHL

Toronto at Montreal — CBC/RDS2/SportsNet Pittsburgh/YouTube, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

Juventus vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Atalanta vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Best of Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 7 p.m.

E60 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

GAME ON:Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.