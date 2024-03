Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL scouts look on during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Pre-Season

Community Series

Adelaide Crows vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

UConn at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, noon

Texas-Arlington at Lamar — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Boston College at Richmond — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at George Washington — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Penn at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Akron at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Princeton at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Dayton at High Point — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Murray State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Purdue at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Davidson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Portland at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 7:05 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Yale at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Villanova at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Holy Cross at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Bowling Green at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Dayaton at Loyola Chicago — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Columbia at Brown — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Yale — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary’s at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at LSU — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Ferris State at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

RPI at Colgate — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Augustana — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Minnesota State at Bemidji State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 9 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Hockey East Tournament

Quarterfinal, Kelley Rink, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA

Providence Friars at Boston College — NESN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Princeton at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Round 5 Review Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Sungjae Im/Sepp Straka & Daniel Berger/Eric Cole/Russell Henley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Matt Fitzpatrick/Tom Kim/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Chris Kirk/Jake Knapp/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Akshay Bhatia/Nick Dunlap/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Celta de Vigo vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — LaLiga, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. Philadelphia (SS) — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. San Diego (SS) — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado — Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days: Baltimore Orioles — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days: Texas Rangers — MLB Network, 8:30 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas, NV

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Las Vegas — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Whatever They’re Calling This Race, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas, NV

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics — ESPN/WFAA/KSTR/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Stephanie White//Katie George

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Bulls — ESPN/WMLW/NBC Sports Chicago, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Zach Lowe/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto — NBC Sports Bay Area/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans — Bally Sports Indiana/WVUE, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Clippers — Monumental Sports Network 2/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Capital City Go-Go — WABM/Monumental Sports Network streaming, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree TV/WPCH, 7 p.m.

G League Ignite at Windy City Bulls — Tubi/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Rip City Remix –Tubi/WHO 13.4/KPDX, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine

Day 2, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Defensive Backs and Tight Ends — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Ottawa — Scripps Sports/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 27

SS Lazio vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)

Center Court Live: Abierto Mexicano (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)/San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

The Women’s Cup

Championship

Final, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Santiago de Cali, Colombia

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Racing Louisville — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:20 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Grand Rapids Rise at Orlando Valkyries — Bally Sports Live, 7 p.m.