Aug 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is greeted by shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Group Stage

Group E, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Australia vs. Japan — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Group A, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Philippines vs. Italy — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group D, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Montenegro vs. Lithuania — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Group H, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada vs. Latvia — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Group B, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

South Sudan vs. Serbia — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Georgia vs. Venezuela — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

United States vs. Jordan — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Brazil — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 4: Andorra la Vella to Tarragona — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

Golf Today: Team USA Ryder Cup Picks — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 8: Majors Unclassified — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 9: The Scoring Zone — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at St. Louis — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — TBS (Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Philadelphia — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 7:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanFuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN,2 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:32 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams/Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner/Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

2nd Leg, Rams Park, Instanbul, Turkey

Galatasaray vs. Molde FK — CBS Sports Golazo Network/TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 3-2)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

2nd Leg, Olympic Athletic Center of Athens “Spyros Louis”, Athens, Greece

Panathinaikos FC vs. SC Braga — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 1-2)

2nd Leg, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Maccabi Haifa — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 0-0)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/Bally Sports North Extra/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/WCIU/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.