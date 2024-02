Golf fans watch the Carlisle Pro-Am on the 16th hole during the first day of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San José State at Colorado State — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Monmouth at Northeastern — FlosSports, noon

Towson at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

2024 College Football Playoff Recap Show — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

LSU at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN/SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Bowling Green — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — FS1, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Augustana — FloSports, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at UCLA — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Knockout Round

Semifinals, FMF Campo 1, Toluca, Mexico

United States vs. Haiti — FS2, 12:55 a.m.

Mexico at Canada — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:55 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//John Wood//Cara Banks

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wyndham Clark/Hideki Matsuyama/Scottie Scheffler with bonus coverage of Brian Harman/Max Homa/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Adam Scott/Justin Thomas/Cameron Young & Sam Burns/Si Woo Kim/J.T. Poston with bonus coverage of Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Grayson Murray & Matt Fitzpatrick/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Grayson Murray — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Matt Fitzpatrick/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series

Game 6, Brandi Centre, Regina, Saskatoon, Canada

United States at Canada — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking Down Barriers-A New Era Unveiled: The PWHL’s Groundbreaking Debut — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Cádiz CF vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 21

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega (09/25/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Hermansson vs. Pyfer — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — NBA TV/WPCH/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — Space City Home Network/Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/WVUE/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Westchester Knicks — WABM/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Greensboro Swarm — Tubi, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Cleveland Charge — WACY, 7 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Sioux City Skyforce — Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 10 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/WHO 13.4/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Sports, noon

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Live From Las Vegas — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Chicago — TVA Sports Direct/MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — ESPN/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 24

Salernitana vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight –Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Propsa Palooza Betting Special — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 9 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Live Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — T2, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, midnight