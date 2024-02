Lexi Thompson putts on the first green at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Pre-Season

2024 Community Series

Collingwood Magpies vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Baseball

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Georgia Staste at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana — BTN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Grambling at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

High Point at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

San José State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Jackson State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Indiana State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington State at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina-Wilmington at Campbell — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Coppin State at Howard — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 3

Group A, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Argentina vs. Dominican Republic — CBS Sports Golazo Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico — Paramount+/ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

West Ham United vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Coventry City vs. Maidstone United — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

Exhibition

The Match, The Park West Palm, West Palm Beach, FL

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Christina Kim/Trevor Immelman/Paul Bissonnette/DJ Khaled//Kathryn Tappen

Max Homa/Rory McIlroy/Lexi Thompson/Rose Zheng — TNT/truTV/HLN/Max, 7 p.m.

The Match Pre-Game — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome Back — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2 midnight

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. San Francisco — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cleveland vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Seattle vs. Cincinnati (SS) — Bally Sports Ohio, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: NBA Chat — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Mexico City Capitanes at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Streaming, 7 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Ottawa Senators at Washington Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Dallas — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m./Sportsnet, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Edmonton/Boston at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

MatchDay 26

ACF Fiorentina vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 27

Galatasaray vs. Antalyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Perfect 10 — FS1, 8 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 3– NLSE, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Abierto Mexicano (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)/San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Abierto Mexicano (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)//San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Center Court Live: Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Vegas Thrill at Columbus Fury — YouTube, 7 p.m.