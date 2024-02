Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against Real Salt Lake during the second half at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. WfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Championship

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Alexis Nunes/Nedum Onuoha

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Creighton vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — CBS, noon

Long Island at Wagner — CBS Sports Network, noon

SMU at South Florida — ESPN2, noon

URI at La Salle — USA Network, noon

Southern Illinois at Evansville — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 2 p,m.

Purdue at Michigan — CBS, 2 p.m.

American at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Memphis — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — CBS, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Temple at Wichita State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UAB at Tulane — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette — FS1, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Inside the Big East — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Notre Dame at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

LSU at Tennessee — ESPN, noon

Virginia at Louisville — The CW, noon

Hampton at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Drexel — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — FS1, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Temple at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Washingotn — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Stony Brook — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Georgetown at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational

Day 3, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Colorado State vs. Stanford — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Louisiana vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Pac-12 vs. SEC, Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, CA

UCLA vs. Tennessee — MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Wrestling

Iowa at Oklahoma State — FS1, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group C, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Paraguay vs. Canada — Paramount+/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United — USA Network/Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta (Vidanta Vallarta Course), Vallarta, Mexico

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel.NBC — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim “Bones” McKay//Johnson Wagner/John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: James Hahn/Padraig Harrington & Tony Finau/C.T. Pan — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Lanto Griffin/Mark Hubbard & Rafael Campos/Nico Echevarria — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rafael Campos/Nico Echevarria with Keith Mitchell/Davis Thompson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/C.T. Pan — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Africa Amateur Championship, Leonard Creek Country Club, Malelane, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Cádiz CF vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. Stade de Reims — Fubo Sports Latino, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston (SS) — NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees (SS) — Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Cleveland vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Kansas City vs. Anaheim (SS) — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 1

Free Game

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV/TSN3, 2:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers: English — Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish — Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macias

Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Mike Joy/Clint Bowyer/Kevin Harvick/Larry McReynolds/Michael Waltrip//Jamie Little//Josh Sims//Regan Smith

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — Fox, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Cassidy Hubbarth

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Katie George

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Stephanie White//Jorge Sedano

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Bob Myers

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Michael Wilbon/Brian Windhorst//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/KJZZ, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, noon

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics — MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — WABM, 2 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 3 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at G League Ignite — NBA TV/KVVU/Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Ontario Clippers — ClipperVision, 5 p.m.

NFL

Keep Pushin’ — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL 360: Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Top 10: HBCU Players — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Presents Legacy: A Celebration of HBCU Football — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in America

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill//Jody Shelley

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils — TNT/Max/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher/Shane Hnidy

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Tony Granato

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg — Scripps Sports/TSN3, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo — Bally Sports South/MSG Western New York, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — NHL Network/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports West, 8 p.m.

Chris Chelios: 7 Forever: Jersey Retirement Ceremony — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 5;30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Mesa Arizona Open, Bell Bank Park, Mesa, AZ

Championship — Fox, noon

PWHL

Boston at Minnesota — YouTube/NESN/NESNplus/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Rugby Championship

Round 3, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

France vs. Italy — Peacock, 10 a.m./CNBC, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Serie A

Matchday 26

Cagliari vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Lecce vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. Atalanta — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Palisades Tahoe Cup, Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, CA

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Steve Porino/Picabo Street//Heather Cox

Men’s Slalom: Run 1 — CNBC, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Slalom: Run 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

E60 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rio Open, Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Final — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Dubai Tennis Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Early Rounds — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)