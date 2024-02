Oct 26, 2023; Sandy, Utah, USA; United States team members put their jackets on the ball girls before the game against Colombia at America First Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Old Dominion at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Indiana — BTN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Dayton at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

UAB at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Butler at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at UMass — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at West Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UConn at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — Peacock, 9 p.m.

San José State at Boise State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Southern Indiana at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Rice at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette — FloSports, 9 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Hockey

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round 1

1st Leg, CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

St. Louis City SC vs. Houston Dynamo — FS2, 7:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San Juan de Tibás, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union — FS2/TUDN, 9:56 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 1

Group A, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Mexico vs. Argentina — Paramount+/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

United States vs. Dominican Republic — Paramount+/ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Manchester City vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Breaking: Breaking 80 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Breaking: Breaking Par — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Unredeemable-The Alex Fourie Story — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2001-The Players — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Final, Patinoire des Vernets, Geneva, Switzerland

Genève-Servette vs. Skelleteå AIK — TSN5/NHL Network, 1:15 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Special: 2023 Top 100 Prospects — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 20-11 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

The Day: Atlanta 1992 — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: NFL Africa: The Journey — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — MSG SportsNet 2/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Bally Sports North/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado — Sportsnet Pacific/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vancouver at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Vegas/Columbus at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:15 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Rethinking Strong: Black Athletes and Mental Health — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Early Rounds-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour)/Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Atlético Madrid — CBS/Galavisión, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund — UniMás/TUDN/Paramount+, 2:55 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.