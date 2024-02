Feb 15, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads the field during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

2024 MLB Desert Invitational

Round Robin Tournament, Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ

BYU vs. Grand Canyon — MLB.com, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Stanford — Pac-12/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Colgate at Lafayette — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Coppin State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt’s Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Creighton at UConn — Fox, noon

Indiana at Illinois — Fox, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Howard — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: NFL Draft Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

2024 College Football Playoff Recap Show — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah at UCLA — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Everton vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2008-Tiger & Rocco at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Girona — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (06/12/2021) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Eck: A Story of Saving — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Adam Alexander/Austin Dillon/Brad Keselowski//Josh Sims//Regan Smith

Race — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Series, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Mike Joy/Clint Bowyer/Kevin Harvick/Larry McReynolds/Michael Waltrip//Jamie Little//Josh Sims//Regan Smith

Race — Fox, 4 p.m.

NBA

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

HBCU Scouting Combine — NFL Network, noon

NFL Presents Legacy: A Celebration of HBCU Football — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

First Draft — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: 2023 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360: Tomlinson — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 360: 2022 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN Special

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/West)/Sportsnet Ontario, 1 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston — Sportsnet (East/West)/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 4 p.m.

Vegas at San José — Scripps Sports/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary — TSN3/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 26

Beşiktaş vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Back to School With Gus Johnson — FS1, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Perfect 10 — FS1, 8 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 3– NLSE, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Early Rounds-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour)/Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)