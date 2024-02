Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball during the first half the 2023 NBA All-Star Game against Team LeBron at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2024 HBCU Classic

Round Robin Tournament, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Grambling State vs. Jackson State — Space City Home Network, noon

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M — Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Southern vs. Texas Southern — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

2024 MLB Desert Invitational

Round Robin Tournament, Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ

Georgetown vs. Kansas State — MLB.com, 2 p.m.

USC vs. Ohio State — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Round Robin Tournament, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, AZ

Boston College vs. Cal — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Loyola Chicago at URI — CBS Sports Network, noon

Florida Atlantic at South Florida — ESPN, noon

Wichita State at Charlotte — ESPN2, noon

Purdue at Ohio State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Murray State at Drake — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana — FS1, 3 p.m.

Memphis at SMU — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s — FS1, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — FS1, 7 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

College Basketball In_Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Network, noon

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State — The CW, noon

Georgia at South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Elon at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Miami — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck//Holly Rowe

College GameDay live from Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — ABC, noon

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Clearwater Invitational

Round Robin Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Washington vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Texas vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Minnesota vs. LSU — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Central Florida vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

North Carolina vs. UCLA — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Central Florida vs. UCLA — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza

Florida State vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Auburn at Texas — Longhorn Network, noon

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Are, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Manchester United — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Frauen-Bundesliga

Matchday 14

Bayern München vs. SGS Essen — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Steve Sands//Arron Oberholser//Johnson Wagner//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch//Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed with Max Homa/Scottie Scheffler group coverage — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Groups: /Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala & Rory McIlroy/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 10, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim & Ludvig Åberg/Brian Harman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Max Homa/Scottie Scheffler– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 10 & 14 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Granada vs. Almería — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Stade Rennais vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona, Part 1 — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona, Part 2 — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Game, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie La Force

East vs. West — TNT/TBS/Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Taylor Rooks/Charles Barkley/Draymond Green

NBA All-Star Game AltCast — truTV/Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA All-Star Tip-Off live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Say What? — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2024 NBA Legends Awards — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Basketball Stories: Indiana Glory — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBABet: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE All-Star Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Presents Legacy: A Celebration of HBCU Football — NBC, 5 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Stadium Series

Day 2, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Kevin Weekes

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders — ABC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 Stadium Series Pre-Game — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Scripps Sports/Altitude, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Colorado/Los Angeles at Pittsburgh Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 2 p.m.

PWHL

Minnesota at Montreal — Bally Sports North/NESN/Sportsnet One/YouTube, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 25

Empoli vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Udinese vs. Cagliari — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Frosinone vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Monza vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Special Olympics: Five Days in Folgaria — BBC News, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 pm.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open Finals (ATP Tour)/Delray Beach Open Finals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Chanel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Atlanta Vibe at Grand Rapids Rise — Bally Sports Live app, 4 p.m.

Orlando Valkyries at Omaha Supernovas — Bally Sports Live app, 9 p.m.