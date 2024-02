Feb 10, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Myles Stute (10) and forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) celebrate a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Wisconsin/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

American at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Tennesee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Wyoming — FS1, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Limestone at Anderson — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Tusculum at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Catholic at Goucher — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — NBC Sports Digital, 6 p.m.

URI at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

West Georgia at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Scranton at Lycoming — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Temple at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna at Juniata — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

UConn at Xavier — SNY, 7 p.m.

Wilkes at Moravian — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San José State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Pepperdine at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round 1

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS2/ViX, 7:56 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

Club América vs. Real Estelí — FS2/ViX, 10:05 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies International, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

On The Range: The Genesis Invitational — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2002-Tiger Woods at Bethpage — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2008-Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

OHL

Niagara Ice Dogs at Erie Otters — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Spirit Rising: Quest for the Memorial Cup — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Fighters From Down Under — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 40-21 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Media Day — FS1, 5 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston — YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Bally Sports Indiana/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix — Bally Sports Detroit/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — Spectrum SportsNet/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Maine Celtics — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton Kings at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

SportsCenter Special: Field Yates’ NFL Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVIII — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: Super Bowl LVIII — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: TNT/Max — Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//truTV/Max — Chiclets Altcast: Paul Bissonnette/Brian “RA” McGonagle/Matt Murley/Ryan Whitney

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Wednesday Night Hockey

San José Sharks at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/Scripps Sports, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Toronto at Boston — TSN1/TSN4/NESN/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota — YouTube/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Sports List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Rink Shinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: South Bend — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP Open)/ABN AMRO Open (ATP Open)/Argentina Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: ABN AMRO Open (ATP Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Arsenal — CBS/ViX+, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. Barcelona — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.