Feb 11, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Done Deal: Inside the Bundesliga Transfer Window — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Marquette at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Davidson — Bally Sports Southeast/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton — Spectrum News 1 Ohio/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Central Florida at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San José State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Villanova at Georgetown — FloSports, 11 a.m.

BYU at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — FloSports, 9 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round One

2nd Leg, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

CD Guadalajara vs. Forge FC — FS2/TUDN, 9:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Breaking Your Slice With Nathalie Sheehan: Grip & Setup — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Breaking: 100 (series premiere) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Breaking: 90 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2013 The Players-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Top 10: Title Reigns — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 60-41 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Keven Harlan/Shaquille O’Neal/Stan Van Gundy//Dennis Scott

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Reggie Miller//Allie La Force

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Jamal Crawford/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boston at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Boston/YES, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — Bally Sports North/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Rip City Remix — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/KPDX, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz+, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 8 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at G League Ignite — ESPN+/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 23-Super Bowl Recap (season finale) — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Montreal — Bally Sports SoCal/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo — Bally Sports West/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Altitude/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Islanders — Root Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville — MSG Network/Bally Sports South, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Dallas/New Jersey at Nashville/Vancouver at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP Open)/ABN AMRO Open (ATP Open)/Argentina Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: ABN AMRO Open (ATP Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City — CBS/ViX, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN/Paramount+, 2:55 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.