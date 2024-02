Feb 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Championship

Final, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

MAC-Sun Belt Challenge

Bowling Green at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — CBS Sports Network, noon

Florida Atlantic at Wichita State — ESPN2, noon

Penn State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

North Texas at SMU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UAB at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at UMass — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 5 p.m.

Women’s

MAC-Sun Belt Challenge

James Madison at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, noon

Saint Louis at URI — ESPNU, noon

George Mason at Dayton — ESPN+, noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Louisville at Syracuse — The CW, noon

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Drexel — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Fox, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — B1G+, 2 p.m.

UConn at South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UAB at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Murray State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — FS1, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at UCLA — ESPN, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Medal Round

Third Place Match, FMF Campo 1, Toluca, Mexico

FS2, 12:55 p.m.

Final, FMF Campo 1, Toluca, Mexico

FS2, 3:55 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament

Final Stage

Doubleheader, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela

Paraguay vs. Venezuela — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:45 p.m.

Brazil vs. Argentina — FS1, 5:55 p.m.

Dogs

Puppy Bowl XX

Team Fluff vs. Team Fluff — Animal Planet/Discovery/TBS/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl: Where Are They Now — Animal Planet, 7 a.m.

Puppy Bowl Nation — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.

Puppy Bowl: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.

Puppy Bowl Presents: Best in Show — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.

From Puppy Bowl With Love — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show — Animal Planet, 1 p.m.

Stupid Pet Tricks (series premiere) — Animal Planet/Discovery/TBS/truTV, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 24

West Ham United vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//John Wood//Cara Banks

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ryan Fox/Justin Thomas/Cameron Young & Doug Ghim/Maverick McNealy/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Andrew Novak/Nick Taylor/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series

Game 7, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Canada at United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Getafe CF vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 21

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NBA

NBA on ABC

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Cassidy Hubbarth

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — ABC, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 3 p.m./NBA TV, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Gold — WACY, 1 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Mexico City Capitanes — ClipperVision, 2 p.m.

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — Urban Edge Network, 2 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LVIII

AFC vs. NFC, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: CBS/Paramount+ — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Evan Washburn//Jay Feely (kicking analyst//Gene Steratore (rules analyst//Nickelodeon — Noah Eagle/Nate Burleson/SpongeBob SquarePants/Patrick Star/Sandy Cheeks/Larry the Lobster/Dora the Explorer//Young Dylan//Dylan Schefter//Univision — Ramses Sandoval/Guillermo “Memo” Schultz

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs — CBS/Paramount+//Nickelodeon//Univision, 6:40 p.m.

CBS/CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports HQ Coverage

Announcers: Nate Burleson/Young Dylan

NFL Slimetime: At the Super Bowl — CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — CBS, noon

You Are Looking Live: The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever (Awful Announcing Review) — CBS, 1 p.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt/Jonathan Jones/Ian Eagle/Charles Davis/Matt Ryan/Jason McCourty/Amy Trask/Kate Abdo/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

The NFL Today live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino & Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — CBS, 2 p.m.

Gameday Coverage live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pregame Coverage live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Evan Washburn

Super Bowl Kickoff — CBS, 6 p.m.

In-Game Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt

The NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS, 9:50 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Coverage live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Univision Coverage

República deportiva: Desde Las Vegas — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

República deportiva: Desde Las Vegas — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Camino al Super Bowl LVIII — Univision, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl Kickoff — Univision, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Post-Game live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — Univision, 10:15 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Post-Game live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — Univision, 10:20 p.m.

ESPN Coverage

NFL Matchup: Super Bowl Preview — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Announcers: Sam Ponder/Tedy Bruschi/Larry Fitzgerald/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter//Jeff Darlington//Sam Paolantonio//Erin Dolan

Postseason NFL Countdown live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland/Alex Smith

NFL Primetime live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — ESPN, approximately 10:30 p.m.

NFL Network Coverage

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Kurt Warner//Insiders: Mike Garofalo/Tom Pelissero/Ian Rapoport//Kimmi Chex/Cynthia Frelund/Steve Wyche/Andrea Kremer/Omar Ruiz/Sherree Burruss/Stacey Dales/James Palmer/Jamie Erdahl/Kyle Brandt/Peter Schrager/Melissa Stark

NFL GameDay Morning live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 pm.

Announcers: Chris Rose/Maurice Jones-Drew/Michael Robinson

NFL GameDay Final live from Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Today Super Bowl Special — SportsGrid, noon

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Super Bowl Special — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Football Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Montreal — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN2/RDS, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington — Sportsnet/Monumental Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs. Italy — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 24

Monza vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Bologna vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Genoa vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 pm.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Contacto depotivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night with Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Dallas Open Finals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: Cordoba Open Finals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Center Court Live: ABN AMRO Open (ATP Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics Indoor Tour

Millrose Games, The Armory, New York, NY

Finals — NBC, 1 p.m.

Women’s FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 7:20 a.m.