All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-60 Years of Bundesliga Most Memorable Moments — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Nebraska — Big Te Network, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Tournament Review Film — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

2023 Payne Stewart Award — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

GOLF Films: Payne — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

St. Paul Saints at Omaha Storm Chasers — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.

UFC Main Events: Holloway vs. Ortega (12/08/2018) — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Bally Sports Florida/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West. 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Shane Victorino), 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Shane Victorino), 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets: Episode 3 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro –TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanFuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN,2 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:32 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 4: Afternoon Session: Men’s High Jump Final/Women’s Discus Throw Final/Women’s 1500m Final/Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final — USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 5: Morning Session: Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. PSV Eindhoven — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

1st Leg, Bosuilstadion, Antwerp, Belgium

Royal Antwerp vs. AEK Athens — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy, Sosnowiec, Poland

Raków Częstochowa vs. F.C. København — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx — X, formerly Twitter/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/WCIU, 8 p.m.