All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SC Freiburg — FS2, 9:20 a.m./TUDN, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS1, 12:20 p.m./TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Inside Bundesliga: Super Strikers — FS2, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Matches: 2003/2004 Bayern München vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Matches: 2015/2016: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Múnchen — FS1, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

2011 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — ESPNU, 2 p.m. & SEC Network, 9 p.m.

2014 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2007 Big 12 Championship

Kansas vs. Texas (03/11/2007) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Michael Jordan Marathon

North Carolina at Wake Forest (01/27/1983) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Clemson (02/02/1983) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina (02/10/1983) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina (01/18/1984) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (03/03/1984) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Track & Field

2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (05/11/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: Behind the Whistle — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2013-14 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2014-15 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal (12/14/2013) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (04/25/2009) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal (10/29/2011) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wigan Athletic (11/22/2009) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2010-11 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon

Madden NFL 20: Last Chance Qualifier — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Madden NFL 20: Madden Bowl — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Formula E

Race at Home: Race 4 — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

2012 PGA Championship

Final Round (Rory McIlroy, 08/12/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

1997 PGA Championship

Final Round (Davis Love III, 08/17/1997) — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

2009 PGA Championship

Final Round (Y.E. Yang, 08/16/2009) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

2000 PGA Championship

Final Round (Tiger Woods, 08/20/2000) — CBS Sports Network, noon

2006 PGA Championship

Final Round (Tiger Woods, 08/20/2006) — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

2019 Solheim Cup

Final Day: Singles Matches (09/15/2019) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

2018 PGA Championship

Final Round (Brooks Koepka, 08/12/2018) — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

2016 Ryder Cup

Final Day: Singles Matches (09/30/2016) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: Jeff Sluman, 1988 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: Payne Stewart, 1989 — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: John Daly, 1991 — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1999 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

The Middle Jewel: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown — NBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 6 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 37: Overeem vs. Harris, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB

1997 World Series

Game 3: Florida Marlins at Cleveland Indians (10/21/1997) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2002 World Series

Game 6: San Francisco Giants at Anaheim Angels (10/26/2002) — Fox, noon

Game 2: San Francisco Giants at Anaheim Angels (10/202002) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

1999 National League Championship Series

Game 6: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (10/19/1999) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

1977 World Series

Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (10/18/1977) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Billy — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

LA FC vs. LA Galaxy (08/25/2019) — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

1996 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Coca Cola 200 (06/22/1996) — FS2, 9 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

1993 NASCAR Winston Cup Series

Daytona 500 (02/14/1993) — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/20/2001) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

1980 NBA Finals

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers (05/16/1980) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

1996 NBA Finals

Game 6: Seattle SuperSonics at Chicago Bulls (06/16/1996) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers (Kobe Bryant’s last game, 04/13/2016) — ABC, 9 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Sabrina Ionescu — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

1962 NFL Championship Game

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants (12/30/1962) — NFL Network, noon

1980 NFC Divisional Playoff

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (01/04/1981) — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

1981 AFC Divisional Playoff

San Diego Chargers at Miami Dolphins (01/02/1982) — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

1994 NFC Championship Game

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (01/15/1995) — Fox, 3 p.m.

1981 NFC Championship Game

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (01/10/1982) — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

1986 AFC Championship Game

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns (01/11/1987) — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

1992 AFC Wild Card Game

Houston Oilers at Buffalo Bills (01/03/1993) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

1992 NFC Championship Game

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (01/17/1993) — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (09/21/1986) — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Games — NBC, 2 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Game Changers — NBC, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

1990 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (05/24/1990) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

1996 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings (05/16/1996) — NHL Network, noon

2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (05/13/2013) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (11/10/2019) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils (10/04/2019) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (10/31/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (11/12/2019) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Soccer

Top Copa Sudamericana Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Andalucia — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Antonio Griezmann — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Alexander Isak — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Bad Boys — ABC, 2 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ABC, 4 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight