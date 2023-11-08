WWE NXT boasted great ratings this week. Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT is a hot brand right now, and those positive trends continued in spades on Tuesday. The November 7, 2023, episode of NXT drew a viewership number significantly up from their ratings last week.

Tuesday night’s episode averaged 794,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 rating in the P18-49 demographic. Sports TV Ratings provided those numbers. According to the website, NXT was the most-watched sports show on television on Tuesday.

(Cue the “it’s not a sport” crowd in 3… 2…)

This week’s episode promised fallout from an eventful 2-week ‘Halloween Havoc’ TV event. Lyra Valkyria made the biggest headlines of them all. The Irish-born Valkyria defeated fellow Irishwoman and mega-star Becky Lynch to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on October 24. Carmelo Hayes failed to recapture the NXT Championship he lost to Ilja Dragunov earlier in the month on Night 2 of the event, which took place on Halloween night. NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner Lola Vice also appeared along with last year’s winner, Roxanne Perez, as well as NXT’s numerous recurring characters.

According to the Wrestlenomics Patreon, the broadcast peaked during the 9:00-9:15 p.m. quarter-hour. That quarter’s featured attraction was an anticipated matchup between Von Wagner and Bron Breakker. The show averaged 833,000 viewers during that portion of the show.

The figure of 794,000 average viewers is up a whopping 18 percent week-over-week from last week’s telecast. It’s also up massively from last year, as the figure is up 20 percent increase from a similar week last year.

It’s certainly an excellent time to be NXT. The brand touted a new media rights deal on Tuesday, as the show will head to The CW in October 2024. The new five-year deal is reportedly worth significantly more than their current deal in AAV.

