Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
ESPNNFLTwitterBy Sam Neumann on

While the post has since been deleted, SportsCenter tweeted an image of Tom Brady and Julian Edelman taking in a Patriots game. On the surface, that seems perfectly normal, right? Brady is being honored at Sunday’s Eagles-Patriots game and Edelman is one of his closest former teammates. Naturally, it would make a lot of sense.

There are several problems with the since-deleted post, which we were able to screenshot, as seen below:

This was very clearly not at Gillette Stadium in New England. In fact, the picture is from a Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 29, 2020. This was pre-COVID, which we were able to confirm by Imagn search, and the SportsCenter account even tweeted about Edelman and Brady taking in the game at the time.

Second, as The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand pointed out, Edelman was on the set of Fox NFL Kickoff, which airs at 11 a.m. ET each NFL Sunday on Fox. Edelman joined host Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson, and insider Peter Schrager on the pregame show live from Los Angeles. So logistically speaking, Edelman was not making it back to New England in time for the game.

Lastly, Brady was not in the stands. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback was in a box with his parents, along with Robert and Jonathan Kraft, and even Donnie Wahlberg.

There is no Julian Edelman or Syracuse Orange to be found.

SportsCenter may have deleted the tweet, but this is a bad gaffe, anyway, you slice it.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann