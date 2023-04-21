On Thursday, thousands of people on Twitter lost their blue checkmark verification status as those are now reserved for people subscribed to Twitter Blue. What was once a way to differentiate notable well-known figures in order for people to know where we’re getting our info from, is now merely a social media “participation trophy” that really only shows who is willing to pay Elon Musk $8/month.

Anyway, as the blue checkmarks went away, Rich Eisen found out he lost his while on the air of The Rich Eisen Show. The status of Eisen’s verification fluctuated throughout the segment. Still, when it went away from good, Eisen hilariously was cool with it by already creating a workaround to prove he is who he is.

Thousands of people lost their blue checkmarks today but only one found out about it while on live TV and radio — @richeisen: pic.twitter.com/GrWlrn1chk — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 20, 2023

It should be noted that The Rich Eisen Show Twitter account has a gold checkmark, signifying that the account is “an official organization on Twitter.” But for the host of the show, he’s got nothing, and based on what he said, he seemed just fine with that.

Eisen revealed, “This is fantastic that I lost my blue check mark on live radio and television so I can let everybody know I’m not paying that man a dime. I think what he has done to the site is an absolute disaster. He is turning the thing even to a worse hellscape. He makes no sense with his stances. None. He’s like a child by removing the “W” from the word Twitter on his sign up in Northern California.

“I met him years ago, and I went up to him, and I thanked him for everything that he’s done in the in the world and in the business and what he’s done, and I’ve done a complete 180 on the man. So I’m not going to go ahead and, but I’ll stay on the site because it is worthwhile to me to do that as far as I’m concerned. Unless he’s going to start removing abilities to actually conduct my business on.”

[Rich Eisen Show]