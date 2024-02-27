Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmet on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals’ social media team sent a clear message to fans on Monday regarding star quarterback Kyler Murray in a now-viral tweet about how Murray is the “franchise QB” of the team. The only problem with the tweet is that Cardinals fans have seen this narrative go horribly wrong in the past.

The tweet from the Cardinals on Monday has received 8.8 million views with over a thousand quote tweets, with a caption reading “Our franchise QB” referring to Murray.

Murray has been the starting quarterback for the Cardinals since he was selected No. 1 in the 2019 NFL Draft by the team. He ultimately took the job from former top-10 draft bust Josh Rosen, who quickly flamed out of the league after only one full season as the starter in Arizona.

Prior to the 2019 season, Rosen was actually coined “the guy” by the Cardinals’ social media team in a tweet of a quote from then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He of course never played another game for the organization after this tweet from the team.

Y’all are having fun with speculation, but… pic.twitter.com/dy4NbJ82iB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 12, 2019

Naturally, many NFL fans and media members alike poked fun at the similarities of these two tweets from the Cardinals.

those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it https://t.co/zcqRhCw9Tw pic.twitter.com/cO4AwtGKw4 — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) February 26, 2024

When you have to make this type of information public, you may have an issue on your hands… While Murray does have a far better track record under his belt than Rosen ever did in the NFL, it is certainly strange to see this kind of post out of the blue from the Cardinals social team.

Will they actually part ways with Murray like they did with Rosen? It seems more unlikely than when they moved off of Rosen for Murray. But at the very least, the possibility is seemingly on the table as they have the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

If you believe in curses, we could very well have one on our hands with the Cardinals social media team if another quarterback who is proclaimed to be the unquestioned quarterback ends up losing his starting job.

