The Big Ten Conference will look very different in just a few months when the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, and Oregon Ducks join the fold later this year. The conference will still boast more than ten teams, but it will now branch out across the entire United States from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

However, with the new teams comes the need to update the Big Ten’s famed commercial. Set to “Silver Lining” by Guards, the commercial treats viewers to a 30-second tour of the conference by panning over the map and showing one or two famous landmarks per school. In a world of bland, basic commercials, it stands out as one of the best of the best.

Fans have wondered how the Big Ten’s new additions will affect the commercial, and Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck recently addressed this very important and pressing issue.

PJ Fleck wonders what all of us are wondering.. How do USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington fit into the greatest promo/commercial in the history of television? pic.twitter.com/VMeZ0jitkJ — Big Ten Ted (@BigTenTed) March 24, 2024

“I’m just excited to see what the new Big Ten commercial looks like,” Fleck said regarding conference expansion. “My favorite commercial on the Big Ten Network. You know, for us, the spoon and the cherry pop up, there’s an ice skating rink. It’s going to be interesting when that commercial gets dropped and what it looks like from west to east,” he added.

The commercial already starts with the Rose Bowl, so the solution is likely as simple as just zooming out a bit more to include the four West Coast schools before panning east. Changing anything else, including the song, would be a poor decision by the powers that be.

